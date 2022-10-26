During the Board of Aldermen’s Oct. 13 meeting, City Manager Gordon Hargrove introduced four new city employees: Travis Henley, Public Services Director; Patti Fortuna, Human Resource Director; Kari McColl, Payroll and Benefits Technician; and Maureen Meehan, City Planner.
This year’s budget included additional funds to hire employees in key departments such as planning and human resources.
“We’ve talked about the budget growing this year, and one of the reasons it has grown is because the city is growing,” Hargrove said. “It has a lot more requirements and we have increased our staffing levels in order to continue to provide a high quality of service to the residents of Southport.”
Travis Henley, the city’s new Public Services Director, has spent the last three years as a Planning and Community Development Director in Pender County overseeing divisions of planning and zoning, inspections, permitting and hazard mitigations.
Hargrove said Fortuna, Southport’s Human Resource Director, has a “colossal” job of improving the city’s human resources and personnel policies, as well its hiring processes. Payroll and Benefits Technician McColl has previously worked in a finance and payroll setting in local and state government.
Maureen Meehan served on the Southport Planning Board but recently resigned her position to become a city planner. She has a Master’s Degree in city and regional planning from Ohio State University.
“We’re excited about these four people and how they’ll blend in with the rest of our city staff and what they will bring to the community,” said Hargrove.
Parks and rec adds
Aldermen approved a request from Parks and Recreation Director Heather Hemphill to consolidate two part-time positions into one full-time employee. Hemphill said the city’s sports programs have grown over the years and her department only has two full-time employees. Part-time staff are only allowed to work 1,000 hours a year before being considered full-time, explained Hemphill, and that equates to less than a half year’s worth of work.
“Our youth basketball program is one of our largest programs, and it takes our most man hours,” Hemphill said. “It’s a great program and it’s only going to expand. It’s hard to find part-time people who can work the part-time hours I need them to work.”
Hemphill stated that she was “burning through the hours of my part-time staff.”
“Having another full-time employee would be a great help,” said Hemphill, and that the department will not need any more money in its budget to accomplish adding another full-time employee.
Hemphill said she has a candidate to fill the position who has worked in the department for the past 16 years but would go through the city’s Human Resources Department to make the final decision on hiring the full-time person.
Historic Preservation
Aldermen approved new members for the Historic Preservation Commission and the nine inaugural members were announced during the meeting. The newly created commission were selected following a lengthy interview process by an ad hoc committee of Aldermen Lowe Davis, Robert Carroll and Karen Mosteller, who were tasked with laying the body’s groundwork. There were several public meetings to discuss how the historic commission would function.
More than 20 people applied for the nine positions on the commission that included a pair of alternates. Members initially will serve staggered terms that vary from one to three years. Once their first term expires, members will serve three years moving forward.
Mosteller said that over the next year, the commission will: hold public meetings to establish the rules of procedure; identify the historic district boundaries; catalog inventory within the district; and create guidelines. The commission’s recommendations will be sent to the planning board, then to the aldermen for consideration, recommendation and adoption. Members, Mosteller said, will participate in training sessions with the state historic preservation office, learn about grants, and hold public workshops.
“Commission members will serve as ambassadors in our community, helping to educate about the history of Southport and why historic preservation is so important to who we are today and for our future,” said Mosteller. “Everyone we interviewed demonstrated a passion for Southport and a willingness to serve.”
Josh Cline McGee and Jim McKee were selected to serve three-year terms. Charles Drew, Alexis Graves and Rick Pukenas will serve two-year terms, and Bonner Herring and Joanne Wesson are serving for one year. The committee chose Bonnie Bray and Lewis Tal West to serve as alternates.
Forestry Committee
For the Forestry Committee, Alderman Lowe Davis recommended existing members Scott Len, Roxie Smith, Marianne Huntley and Fred Fiss be permitted to remain and William Bream and Dina Rousset were added as the committee’s newest members. Heather Kos was named its first ever alternate.