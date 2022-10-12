Oak Island Town Council agreed to development rule changes suggested by the Planning Board during Tuesday’s meeting, but denied a resident’s request for modifications to the regulations for fencing. Council also took on issues of expansion of the recreation center and paid parking at the beach.
While technical and complicated, the Planning Board’s suggestion to eliminate planned unit development (PUD) zoning passed unanimously. The change is to implement conditional zoning, which could apply specific requirements on tracts of five acres or more. Planner Matt Kirkland said conditional zoning is more clear and gives council some discretion on the development plans.
Fence changes unchanged
Council had a lengthy discussion on whether and how to alter the rules for fence height limits, much of which centered on what constitutes the “front yard” for sites where two lots have been combined to stretch from one street to another. Two residents sought permission to keep a six-foot-tall fence that town staff said violated the rules. Front yard fencing is limited to four feet, and there are setback rules that vary according to placement.
The applicants and staff both said the rules were confusing. On a 3-2 vote, council denied the change, with members Charlie Blalock and Bill Craft in the minority and John Bach, Sheila Bell and Mark Martin in the majority.
Other news
• The Environmental Advisory Committee asked council to consider a draft ordinance that would restrict the use of plastic drinking straws. The group would like to employ a public information program that would include posters at businesses, handouts and information on the town website about how plastic straws are a lasting source of pollution.
• Skip Cox of the Beach Ambassadors reported there were 28 volunteers who logged 822 hours on the beach. Large holes in the sand were an issue this season, he said.
• Pete Grendze of Oak Island Water Rescue invited the public to an open house at the station, off of NE 49th Street, on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Resident Christine Dooley urged Mayor Liz White to file the required campaign finance reports. White responded that she was working with state and local officials to comply.
Council had not covered some important topics on the agenda when The Pilot went to press Tuesday night. Check online at www.stateportpilot.com for complete coverage of Tuesday night’s council meeting.