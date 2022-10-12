Oak Island Town Council agreed to development rule changes suggested by the Planning Board during Tuesday’s meeting, but denied a resident’s request for modifications to the regulations for fencing. Council also took on issues of expansion of the recreation center and paid parking at the beach.

While technical and complicated, the Planning Board’s suggestion to eliminate planned unit development (PUD) zoning passed unanimously. The change is to implement conditional zoning, which could apply specific requirements on tracts of five acres or more. Planner Matt Kirkland said conditional zoning is more clear and gives council some discretion on the development plans.

