North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has announced South Brunswick High School’s Jennie Bryan is the 2021 N.C. Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year.
On Tuesday morning, she was surprised at the school by her family, school and district administration along with the virtual announcement from NCDPI, the current N.C. Teacher of the Year and Rookie of the Year, former Principal of the Year and Southeast representatives.
Bryan is now one of nine finalists in the running for 2021 N.C. Teacher of the Year honors. The regional competition involved interviews with current and former students, coworkers, parents and administrators. Next she will face the N.C. Teacher of the Year competition with the other regional Teachers of the Year.
Bryan has been teaching school for 11 years. She attended UNC-Chapel Hill as an undergraduate. While in graduate school at Wake Forest University, Bryan received the James Madison Memorial Fellowship, a program designed to produce strong educators of constitutional history.
Bryan worked at South Brunswick High from 2009 until 2013, when she left to teach in Pitt County for four years while her husband attended dental school at East Carolina University. When he finished, he joined a dental practice in Southport, and it happened South Brunswick had an open teaching position once again. Bryan returned to Cougar Country in 2018.