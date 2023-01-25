The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously approved an application during its January meeting for a development off of N.C. 211 between Creek Road SE and West Trace Drive.
Evolve Cottages at Southport is a planned development consisting of 161 single-family and semi-attached units on 31.97 acres of land that will be built behind St. Peter Lutheran Evangelical Church and 828 Church South. The development application exceeded county requirements for open and recreation space and will have an overall density of five units per acre.
Brunswick County Principal Planner Marc Pages recommended the application be approved by the board based on six conditions following a review by staff and a Dec. 12 meeting held with neighboring property owners.
Pages said approval is contingent upon: the development proceeding in conformity with all plans and design features submitted as part of the planned development application and kept on file by the Brunswick County Planning Department; the development and parcels complying with all regulations as specified in the county unified development ordinance; no onsite planning or sole proprietorship project will be designed to meet or exceed the 25-year storm event; removal of the proposed walking trail directly adjacent to the West Trace subdivision; and no fencing along the southern border of the property.
“Planning and development approval does not constitute an authorization to construct,” Pages said. “All of the applicable federal, state, and county’s approval permits will be necessary to obtain lot approvals and building permits. This includes stormwater, utilities and fire marshal requirements.”
Stormwater concerns
According to a traffic impact study, Pages said the development is expected to generate approximately 1,540 vehicle trips per 24-hour weekday. Evolve Cottages at Southport designs include 10.23 acres dedicated to open space, exceeding the 7.9 acres required by the county’s UDO, and 2.27 acres for recreation space, which is nearly twice the planning requirement.
But concerns Monday weren’t about traffic or open space – they were about stormwater.
Several people who own property near the planned development spoke during the public comment period, expressing concerns about stormwater runoff in an area already prone to flooding.
West Trace Drive resident Don Helms said his yard floods during heavy rains, and more impervious surfaces from a nearby development could exacerbate the situation.
“I just want to make sure that great care will be taken to keep the water on their property,” said Helms. “Right now, if we get an enormous amount of rain, it absolutely floods. It’s like a river coming through my yard and it soaks and builds up on everybody up and down that road.”
Dan Sees, property manager for St. Peter Lutheran Evangelical Church, echoed similar sentiments regarding flooding. Planning Board Chairman Joy Easley said the county mandates that developers account for stormwater runoff.
“They will be required to keep all water that comes from their rooftops and wetlands on their property and then channel it out to the (Department of Transportation) ditch,” Easley said. “The law requires that stormwater systems are designed to take on the water.”
Richard Collier with McKim & Creed, the Wilmington-based engineering firm leading the project, told the board that the development’s design includes the required efforts to capture stormwater runoff so it doesn’t flood nearby neighborhoods. Collier said the development’s design will channel water runoff from wetlands into a series of drainage ditches out to designated Department of Transportation ditches.
“The wetlands fill up and spill over,” said Collier. “We will be capturing our stormwater and releasing it a slower rate. We’re trying to give those wetlands that tend to sit there and fill up some place to go.”