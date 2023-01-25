Evolve Cottages

Members of the Brunswick County Planning Board look over a site plan of the Evolve Cottages at Southport project.

 

The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously approved an application during its January meeting for a development off of N.C. 211 between Creek Road SE and West Trace Drive. 

Evolve Cottages at Southport is a planned development consisting of 161 single-family and semi-attached units on 31.97 acres of land that will be built behind St. Peter Lutheran Evangelical Church and 828 Church South. The development application exceeded county requirements for open and recreation space and will have an overall density of five units per acre.