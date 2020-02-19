The Board of Commissioners unanimously proclaimed Brunswick County a supporter of the Second Amendment at its meeting Monday night.
The written motion joins the county to hundreds of local governments across the nation that have declared themselves protectors of the right to bear arms. Many of the counties have labeled themselves “gun sanctuaries.” However, Brunswick County’s resolution did not use the word “gun” nor “sanctuary.”
The resolution declares the county a “Constitutional Protected Rights County.” It states the board will protect the Second Amendment and oppose efforts to restrict its rights, within legal means.
“I didn’t think (our Second Amendment rights) were up for debate because our Constitution is supposed to protect that right, our God-given right to protect ourselves,” said Ginny Quaglia of Ocean Isle Beach. “But sadly, what’s happening across this country makes us have to pass extra protections.”
Most of the speakers during public comment were in support of the resolution and commended the board for considering it.
“I believe this will send a message to our legislatures in Raleigh that we do not wish to spend tax dollars, time, energy on laws restricting the Second Amendment,” said Billy Baucom of Supply.
Some people used their three minutes to speak on the value of gun rights and their personal safe use of weapons.
“I feel that the ones that threaten our rights don’t know a clip from a magazine or an AR-15 from a true assault rifle,” said Roy Meares of Boiling Spring Lakes. “I’m a Vietnam combat vet. I know what an assault rifle is.”
A few people were in opposition, including Carl Parker who spoke on behalf of Brunswick County NAACP as its president.
“We have assault weapons that will shoot anywhere between 50 to 60 rounds a minute,” Parker said. “We don’t need that for our children in the education system. They need to have their minds on being educated, not how to dodge a bullet.”
Many of the speakers who opposed the resolution asked why the commissioners wouldn’t pass a resolution on offshore drilling.
“I have sat here for two years listening to you all tell me a resolution does not hold any weight with the federal government … If you can do one for this, you can do one for that because that impacts even more people here in this county than having a resolution for people to carry their guns around,” said Martha Johnson of Southport.
Becky Felton of Southport called it “ironic.”
“We’re here talking about a sanctuary for guns when we’ve been asking for two years for a sanctuary for the creatures of the ocean,” Felton said.
Felton added that while she was not against gun ownership, she understood the need for stricter background checks and laws regarding assault rifles.
“There are people out there that are getting guns that should not have them,” Felton said.
Tom Sapp, chair of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, asked if the commissioners could instead adopt a resolution for offshore drilling as well as ones for attracting teachers, supporting Medicaid expansion or providing more transit options.
When the time for public comment ran out, Chairman Frank Williams allowed the last three people on the list to quickly give their stance. All stated, “in support.”
After public comment and one item of business, the commissioners unanimously adopted the resolution.
Vice Chairman Randy Thompson said he felt the group had made many accomplishments for the county.
Commissioner Mike Forte said, “I believe that making innocent people helpless does not make bad people harmless.”
Commissioner Marty Cooke reiterated that the board members swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. He spoke of skewed data and said the presentation of a gun has saved lives.
“By and large, the individuals that are responsible for gun crimes are people that either stole the weapon or they used it in a gun-free area where they weren’t supposed to carry to begin with,” Cooke said.
Cooke said his friends in foreign countries say they have no ability to defend themselves.
“So yes,” he said, “if you want to say that I am an individual who is going to support this. Wholeheartedly, absolutely, unequivocally.”