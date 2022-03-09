UPDATE: Late Tuesday, after the Pilot went to press Oak Island Council approved the rezoning request for the Williamson tract with a list of conditions. Council will also hold a special meeting Friday, March 11, at 9 a.m. to continue discussion on the 2023 town budget.
Oak Island Town Council appeared poised Tuesday night to conditionally approve a request by developers to rezone 3,190 acres just north of Swain’s Cut Bridge from R-20 residential to Planned Unit Development (PUD) with phased development vesting plans.
The property, called the Williamson tract, is located on the west side of Middleton Boulevard and stretches to N.C. 211 to the north and Sunset Harbor Road to the west. The massive proposal first received conditional approval with a development agreement in 2009 for 7,200 residential units and commercial and retail areas.
As of press time, council had not made a firm decision. Council, staff and the developers, however, came up with a laundry list of potential conditions during a break in the meeting.
In 2009, Oak Island agreed to a plan for 7,200 residential units and a mix of commercial and retail uses for the area. Almost half of the land is wetlands. The plan - good until 2029 - also included a
space for a future school. Developers approached the Planning Board last month and agreed to reduce total residential density to 7,500 units but the Planning Board declined the overall idea. Several members wanted more details.
At Tuesday’s meeting, developer spokesman Mark Lyczkowski stated they were willing to go back to the density of 7,200 residential units but wanted to adjust how several areas might be used. He said the core of the request was to change densities and re-align uses on portions of the property. The previous zoning plan, he said, was not in line with today’s real estate market.
Developers stated they wanted rapid approval to move forward with contracts and stated they would work with the town to address specific concerns.
“We ought to do it in a more thoughtful way,” said Council Member John Bach. “We need more time and discussion.”
Some members of the public echoed that concern.
Other members of council questioned the developers’ commitment to public spaces, including places for a fire station, police station and emergency medical services. Lyczkowski said they would provide eight to 10 acres for those needs.
“We want to be good partners with the Town of Oak Island,” he said.
Lyczkowski said he and his partners needed to know whether they could move forward before investing the money for detailed traffic analysis studies and other activities that will require local, state and federal permits.
“Their urgency is not our urgency,” said resident Nikki Cutler. “Put this back before the Planning Board.”
Town Attorney Brian Edes said he crafted a deal that council could consider in 90 days that would include many of the concerns.
Council also discussed modifications to the development rules for Pine Forest that, among other changes, would allow lesser setbacks and smaller lot lines for parts of the development.
Other items
In other business, council, in the majority, denied a request for a text change for development rules that would allow storage sheds in the front yards of certain long lots along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW).
Resident Paul Larkin has gone before the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment in an effort to maintain a non-conforming, existing storage shed. Part of his argument is that the rules unfairly penalize owners along the AICW who have chosen to put their houses close to the water. Not allowing accessory structures or sheds in what the town calls the “front yard” is unreasonable, he said.
A couple of speakers at a public hearing on the matter stated they did not want to see the town “open a can of worms,” by changing the development rules to accommodate a limited number of property owners.