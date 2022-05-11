While it has yet to see its first nest, sea turtle season started early at Oak Island where four of the coast’s favorite reptiles were returned to the Atlantic Ocean Monday afternoon.
The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Recovery Center brought three Kemp’s Ridley and one loggerhead sea turtle to the SE 49th Street beach access, where several hundred onlookers observed their release.
It was a homecoming of sorts for two of the marine reptiles.
“Aquamarine” is a young Kemp’s Ridley that was accidentally hooked by a fisherman last month at Ocean Crest Pier and rescued. “Pocus” is another young Kemp’s Ridley stranded in October 2021 at Caswell Beach after a boat strike.
The third Kemp’s Ridley, “Drummer,” was cold-stunned and wound up on the beach at Orleans, Massachusetts. “Coconut” is a loggerhead - the most common species in this area - that was cold stunned and found in January at Cape Lookout in Carteret County.
Staff from the Beasley center at Surf City paraded the turtles around so attendees could get a look at them, then put the turtles near the water’s edge and Nature took over, pulling them home.
Before the turtles arrived, the large crowd got a marine preview as two adult Atlantic bottlenose dolphins breached and swam against the longshore current from west to east.
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program Coordinator Greg Bell said that daily patrols for nests and false crawls started May 1. This year, the program has more than 200 volunteers who will watch over the nests.
Volunteers check the beach daily from Oak Island Pier to The Point. Caswell Beach Turtle Watch patrols the east end of the island, from Ft. Caswell to Oak Island Pier, and those volunteers marked the first loggerhead nest of the season Monday night.