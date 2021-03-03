McPherson Marine Services has been chosen to repair Southport’s city dock in the Yacht Basin. The contract – worth an estimated $245,792 – was awarded at a special called meeting on February 24. McPherson was one of three bidders on the project.
According to City Manager Gordon Hargrove, a major deciding factor for McPherson was the firm’s ability to immediately begin work on the project and finish it by late spring (the other bidders would have not been able to begin work until late summer and early fall).
“After a thorough vetting process, we feel confident in recommending McPherson Marine Services to undertake this repair,” Hargrove stated.
Due to Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) regulations, the dock will be replaced in two phases over a required 365-day interval. The end result will be a brand new structure in the same footprint and with the same “historical reference design,” as the original dock it replaces.
The final go-ahead from CAMA was announced by Hargrove at the January 14 Board of Aldermen meeting.
“This is a great day for Southport,” said Mayor Joseph Hatem after the board unanimously approved the contract. “Thanks to Heather (Hemphill) and to the Board of Aldermen for their hard work on this project. I’m proud of you for getting this done.”
The administrative journey to repair authorization began more than four years ago after the structure was severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew. Subsequent hurricanes – Florence and, most recently, Isaias – further damaged the badly deteriorating dock.