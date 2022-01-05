A new moon high tide following the winter solstice – coupled with a winter storm – inundated the Brunswick County coast Sunday and Monday, causing street closures and other transportation disruptions.
Like hurricane season
Seawater overwashed at least a half-dozen access spots on Oak Island, mainly along the west side. The ocean swept across three rows and reached the north side of Dolphin Drive.
Areas near Davis Canal and Montgomery Slough experienced flooding unseen since Hurricane Isaias in August 2020. There was at least one foot of water on parts of Pelican Drive and several side streets were inundated from the marsh side.
Beach escarpments as tall as 10 feet were reported on the west side of Oak Island.
“It’s crazy. You would think it’s hurricane season,” said Melissa Wilson of Oak Island Water Rescue. Wilson observed 10-foot waves in the surf zone and recorded 19-foot waves offshore.
When conditions allow, Water Rescue teams will re-survey the Lockwood Folly Inlet, an essential shallow-draft access point to the ocean that is prone to change with the weather.
‘Can’t mess with Mother Nature’
The conditions put parts of downtown Southport underwater.
Less than two months after a king tide flooded Bay Street and other downtown thoroughfares, Mother Nature returned with another reminder of Southport’s vulnerabilities to severe weather. Strong winds coupled with an unusually high tide created the perfect storm off Southport’s coast that made its way into downtown early Monday morning, creating a surprise for people returning to work from the long holiday weekend.
“I was kind of busier than usual for a Monday,” Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said. “Southport does tend to see a lot of unique situations. You hear people say, ‘You can’t mess with Mother Nature.’ This surely is one of those times.”
City officials and emergency responders started getting phone calls from concerned citizens before the sun came up Monday morning. Coring said his officers discovered serious road conditions around Bay Street and he made the call to close everything off. Southport police cordoned off Bay Street from South Howell Street to West Moore Street, along with Caswell Avenue.
“I got down there and realized there were several blocks I needed to close off,” said Coring. “I made the call to the city manager and we just went from there. This was much more than just a high tide that we’re used to seeing.
Dangerous conditions
Coring said that West Bay Street and the yacht basin area were actually more flooded than usually seen with moon tides.
“It looked like we were under hurricane conditions,” said Coring of the river water that flooded over the bulkheads at the Whittler’s Bench parking lot and in front of the pilot tower, and the waves rushing over the sidewalk behind the river beach on West Bay Street. “The water traveled to Oliver’s on Bay Street. We had trash receptacles that came dislodged and several other things the water was pushing around and making it dangerous. This was more than standing water in the roadways.”
Flooding and high seas also curtailed ferry service to Bald Head Island Monday. Residents reported whitecaps along the usually-calm waters of Bald Head Island Creek and Cape Creek.
Resembled a hurricane
Tom Stanley, Southport’s public services director, agreed with Coring that the conditions produced on Monday resembled a hurricane and said it was the product of several factors coming together at once.
“With the already high tide and the winds blowing the water offshore onto the land, it’s actually the highest I’ve seen the tide without it being a hurricane,” Stanley said. “We’ve had high tides, but a surge like that without it being a hurricane is the highest I’ve seen it.
“We had the king’s tide a few months ago that kept Bay Street flooded, but it was not as high as today.”
When it comes to similar sudden weather events, Stanley said there’s only so much the city can do.
“It’s Mother Nature,” said Stanley. “There’s nothing we can do about it. At this point, there is no way to stop Mother Nature. The city can’t stop high tides coming in or high winds.”
This could have been worse
In December Rep. Charles Miller presented the Southport Board of Aldermen with a check for more than $8 million that will go towards funding several city endeavors, including its long-planned shoreline stabilization project. The city plans to use a significant portion of the funding for its stabilization efforts. Recommendations from a 2015 study suggested a combination of rip-rap stone and revetment, living shoreline marshes and repairs to existing structures such a wooden bulkheads.
City Manager Gordon Hargrove said the project still is in its early development stage right now.
“We got $5 million from the General Assembly to do some shoreline stabilization but I think there is going to be more funding needed to fund that entire project,” Hargrove said. “This was Mother Nature doing its thing. We really can’t stop that. Hopefully down the road in the future, the shoreline stabilization should help some of that, but I don’t know how far off that is.
Hargrove added that a plan for shoreline stabilization has been picked out and the city is currently in the stage of looking at engineers’ drawings.
Until a more permanent fix is in place, Coring said the city can learn from such scenarios and be better prepared for the next similar storm.
“That’s just something we’re going to have to look at and evaluate each time until we can get some of those other larger items in place with shoreline stabilization and barriers and things like that,” said Coring. “This was more than any high tide we deal with because of the conditions with the weather. It was just a recipe for disaster.”
Wilson said she was grateful the event occurred outside a more severe storm.
“This could have been worse,” she said of the events on the island Sunday and Monday. “Remember, we live on a sandbar.”