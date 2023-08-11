A bone recently found on the Southport Waterfront is from a large animal and not a human. That's according to the Southport Police Department, which had forensics experts examine the bone.
What may possibly be a human bone was found on the Southport waterfront over the weekend.
A bone found along the waterfront near the Southport City Pier was turned over to Southport police Monday afternoon by a woman who had originally taken the bone home and posted photos of it on the Carolina Beach & Kure Beach Locals page on Facebook, said Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. The woman’s post on the Facebook site states that her nephew had found the bone and, thinking it was an animal bone, they brought it home.
“Looking at it, it appears it could be human, but we are in the early stages of trying to confirm,” said Coring, who noted that an evidence technician was working on it. “We’re going through the process right now to determine if it’s human.”
Coring could not put a time frame on how long that process would take. He said the bone could be transferred to the state crime laboratory in Raleigh, if necessary.
“As law enforcement, any time we have bones turned in it heightens our awareness and we want to do everything in our powers to determine if it is ( a human bone),” said Coring.
Coring said when he was told about the discovery, he recalled a missing person’s case in the early 1990s. “Any time we find bones … that’s the first thing I think of,” he said.
Coring said in his nearly five years as Southport’s police chief, this is the third time remains have been turned into the department. The previous two times were both determined to be animal remains.
“I just want to assure folks that yes, we will do everything in our power and determine if it is human,” Coring said. “It’s a priority to us , and we’re doing everything we can with it.”