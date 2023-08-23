The Village of Bald Head Island authorized $80,000 to be transferred from its contingency fund to the general fund in order to satisfy a legal settlement stemming from the village’s firing of five public safety officers in 2014.
Village attorney Charles Baldwin IV said an uninsured portion of the judgment was substantially reduced by a judge, and a settlement of $100,000 was recently negotiated down to $80,000.
Final closure for parties involved
A federal judge ruled in 2020 that the dismissal of public safety officers Thomas Cannon, Jesse Conner, Donald Koons and Nicholas Terrell deprived them of “liberty rights” and included libelous statements made by the village. Judge Malcolm Howard ordered the village to pay $701,001 in actual and punitive damages. A fifth officer, Herbie Bryant, who was fired at the same time, had settled with the village for an undisclosed amount, according to a village spokeswoman.
The lawsuit sought damages from the village, former Mayor Calvin Peck and former public safety director Caroline Mitchell. The plaintiffs argued they were wrongfully terminated, not given a chance to defend themselves, libeled in statements made by the village and treated differently than other employees involved in an incident with an exchange of text messages.
“We all sort of inherited this case that started back in 2014, and here we are today to bring final closure for all parties involved, and this is the cost that (was) agreed to to settle that, to cover a former employee, the director at the time when the terminations occurred,” Village Manager Chris McCall said before the Village Council unanimously approved the transfer Friday morning in a meeting at the Department of Public Safety Building.
“It’s a contractual obligation,” Baldwin said. “We’re glad it’s over for all parties.”
Mayor Peter Quinn said, “That liability cost has to be paid now, and it hasn’t been in the budget before … it hasn’t been in the general fund because it’s been dragging on for so many years.”
The transfer was approved after the Village Council heard from resident Thomas Antalik, who was critical of the village’s spending.
“The taxes are completely out of proportion,” he said in his public comments. “There are a thousand houses, gentlemen, on Bald Head. The average price of a house is $2.4 million. That’s a lot of revenue. And over the last three years, 87 houses have been built. That’s a lot of revenue …
“There needs to be a supervisor over you to control your needless spending.”
Commercial Review Board in the works
Meanwhile, the moratorium on commercial development on Bald Head Island continues.
The village put the moratorium in place over a year ago while the Commercial Area Planning Task Force (CAPTF) works on new design guidelines for commercial properties on the island. CAPTF was expected to present revisions to the seventh draft of those guidelines to the Village Council on Friday.
Quinn said CAPTF had met four days earlier and, “we’re real close right now. We’re at the stage right now where I think the final amendments are being made to it.”
The mayor, however, said he wanted to see preparations for the creation of a five-person Commercial Review Board with two alternates.
The Village Council gave its unanimous consent to advertise and accept applications for persons interested in serving on the Commercial Review Board to be formed once the commercial design standards are finalized and adopted.
The council held off on making an appointment to the planning board until next month in case any of the applicants would be better suited or prefer to serve on the Commercial Review Board instead.
“We’re looking for people with backgrounds in planning, development, design, architecture, landscape architecture and construction,” said Quinn.
Bald Head Island initially approved a 60-day commercial moratorium on June 30, 2022. The moratorium was extended on Sept. 6, 2022, and then extended again on March 17, 2023, until Dec. 15, 2023.