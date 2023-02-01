The St. James Town Council is considering the creation of a new zoning district that will provide more flexibility to developers, property owners and community leadership.
During last year’s failed attempt for an extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ), Town Manager Jeff Repp said he had discussions with representatives from the Cape Fear Council of Governments regarding the differences in zoning between St. James and Brunswick County and how it impacted which residential uses were allowed.
“(Cape Fear Council of Governments) came back with a recommendation of conditional zoning to deal with the issue of providing zoning in the case of annexation on Highway 211 that would be able to deal with a residential issue,” Repp told the council at its Jan. 19 work session.
Sam Shore with the Cape Fear Council of Governments outlined what he called a “custom district,” that would enable a developer and landowner to create their “dream zoning district” with direct feedback from the surrounding community. St. James currently has two types of conditional zoning in its ordinance, one for multi-family residential and another for a more traditional planned unit development concept. The third district would require a developer to hold a community meeting prior to moving forward with any project.
“You can have that conversation in a way that allows the public to be involved and come to an agreement,” said Shore. “The idea being that if you’re going to come and say, this is what you want, let’s have this conversation, the first step should be what do the neighbors and community feel is appropriate for this area.”
Shore said a third option also gives town leadership more flexibility to ensure that as future development occurs in the area, St. James still retains planning jurisdiction in order to meet the needs of its citizens and additional infrastructure.
“There were discussions around the time of the ETJ proposal about additional flexibility for residential uses along what it is right now envisioned by the town as more of a commercial corridor and the tools that might be available to address that,” Shore said. “And while keeping in mind that there is concern that as additional residential units develop in this corner of the county, ensuring that there is available land for future commercial services growth to serve those folks who are going to be here.”
Brunswick County has conditional zoning, Shore said, but the new option would bring the town closer to parity in terms of flexibility and afford the applicant the opportunity to know what they’re going to get from annexation.
“As part of your conversation, you might ask them for more detail if there is a specific area of concern or something that needs to fleshed out more to determine if it’s appropriate for approval,” said Shore.
Custom zoning would provide grounds for negotiation with developers, which is something the county rarely does, said Repp.
“One thing I have noticed at the county level is that while they have conditional zoning, I don’t see them doing much negotiation with the developers,” Repp said. “They’re coming in pretty much straightforward with a residential subdivision that they want to build in a commercially zoned area. They get the conditional zoning from the county and put in their residential subdivision. There really isn’t much of a commercial component or planned unit development concept to it. There’s no give and take.”
In response to a question from council member Lynn Dutney regarding the benefits of such zoning, Shore said, many communities have gone this route because it seems to make elected officials, planning boards and the community more comfortable about what might be on the horizon.
“We found it was a very strong tool,” said Shore. “For the communities I’ve seen adopt it, it creates a sense of certainty you just wouldn’t have otherwise. The community always has the opportunity to change their zoning map.”
If the proposal passes, Repp said, the three-step process will start with a community meeting, then go to the planning board for consideration before the town council votes on whether or not to approve it. Repp said he will advertise a public hearing for the new zoning district throughout February. St. James Town Council is expected to consider the proposal at its March meeting.