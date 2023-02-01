Sam Shore

Sam Shore with the Cape Fear Council of Governments discusses conditional zoning with the S. James Town Council at the board’s Jan. 19 workshop.

 

The St. James Town Council is considering the creation of a new zoning district that will provide more flexibility to developers, property owners and community leadership.

During last year’s failed attempt for an extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ), Town Manager Jeff Repp said he had discussions with representatives from the Cape Fear Council of Governments regarding the differences in zoning between St. James and Brunswick County and how it impacted which residential uses were allowed.

