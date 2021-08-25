Visitors from the Shelby area were knocked down by waves in shallow water last Wednesday, then carried seaward by a rip current near the Trott Street access on Oak Island. A father and son died, and officials reported two other swimmers were in distress before first responders arrived.
Town officials released the names of the father and son on Monday. According to Oak Island Communications Manager Michael Scott Emory, the victims were Michael Hawkins, 28, and his father, Christopher Hawkins, age 50.
Oak Island Water Rescue said the victims had been wading in the ocean for about 10 minutes when 14-year-old Amber Hawkins was pushed down and pulled into the rip current. A good Samaritan who witnessed her plight swam out and pulled her ashore, said Water Rescue Chief Tony Young.
Amber Hawkins’ brother, Michael, was also pushed and dragged seaward along with his father, Christopher. The swimmer who rescued the girl went back in the water and later reported both men were face down. None of the victims could swim, nor did they have flotation devices, authorities reported.
The swimmer “almost got into trouble himself,” Young said. The swimmer was able to pull the father ashore, where he apparently died of a heart attack, despite efforts by police and paramedics to revive him. Oak Island Police were the first to respond to the 1:45 p.m. incident, a town spokesman stated.
The search for Michael - the second victim - included Water Rescue, the town’s drone operator, the fire and police departments, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, N.C. Marine Patrol and Southport Fire Department. Water Rescue launched one boat; the sheriff’s department had two on the scene. Police on ATVs ran up and down the shoreline. Two helicopters also joined the search.
At about 4 p.m., responders found the body of the second victim not far from where he entered the water, Young said. Rip currents are known for forming and then dissipating minutes or hours later.
Conditions that day were ideal for rip currents: there was a strong, storm-driven swell and a light north wind.
New signage
Oak Island Water Rescue has been working on a rip current warning effort for more than a month. Last week’s drownings were not a reaction, but did set the stage for the effort.
First, the station will fly (and change as needed) flags to herald ocean conditions. The flags are visible on the webpage at oiwr.org. The flags are intuitive; red mean high danger, yellow means use caution, purple means watch for potentially dangerous sea creatures such as jellies and green means conditions are safe.
Second, the rescue team installed signs at the island’s 65 beach access areas on Tuesday explaining the flag system and displaying a QR code. Smartphone users may scan the QR code and receive periodic updates from the National Weather Service.
“You should alway be on your guard,” Young said, “but we’re trying to do everything we can to let people know.”
Rip currents
Rip currents are the number-one weather related cause of death on the Southeast coast of the Atlantic Ocean. Swimmers should learn how to spot them and what to do if caught in one.
Don’t fight the current if pulled seaward. Use a restful stroke, such as a backstroke, if the waves aren’t too tall. Go with the flow until it’s possible to swim out of the current. If it’s rough, relax with face down, tread water and save energy for catching a breath and waiting out the seaward pull.
Rip currents can often be spotted as breaks in the surf zone where foam and seaweed are moving seaward through the break.
Anyone attempting to assist a swimmer in distress should take a flotation device, even it’s just a pool toy or a cooler.