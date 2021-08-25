Members of Oak Island Water Rescue (OIWR) and the Southport Rotary and Southport Rotary Evening clubs on Tuesday installed beach warning flag signs at the 65 beach accesses on Oak Island. The signs offer beachgoers a QR code to scan and an online address where they can see current water conditions that are updated every 15 minutes. Pictured above, from left, are OIWR member Pete Grendze, Rotary Club member Roxie Smith and OIWR member putting a sign up at the 43rd Street beach access.