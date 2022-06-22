Brunswick County Commissioners approved a funding request from Boiling Spring Lakes on Monday night to help the community rebuild following the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence four years ago.
Commissioners unanimously pledged $3 million of support to Boiling Spring Lakes at their June 20 meeting that will be paid out in four $750,000 installments starting in 2024. The funding is intended to provide financial assistance for the city’s projects to replace and improve several dams that were destroyed during the 2018 hurricane.
BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff asked the board for financial help in March and again before commissioners voted on Monday night. Winecoff said the board’s approval of the $3 million shows BSL residents that the county is willing to lend a hand in restoring the town’s lakes and roadways.
“We got it,” Winecoff said. “It’s great when your commissioners support you, and it’s not just the city. It just shows everyone out in the county that when you have a disaster and you’re trying to get back from it, your commissioners are there for you. It felt so wonderful that all of them were so supportive and helping us move forward with this.”
BSL’s obstacles since Hurricane Florence seem to compound with each passing month, driving up the price of recovery and driving down property values of lake front homes. The latest curveball came from the Local Government Commission (LGC).
Winecoff said initial thoughts were that the city wouldn’t need to worry about a bond to receive a construction loan for the project. When the LGC came back and said that wasn’t the case, Winecoff said the town was left with no alternative other than seeking a bond. Voters were made aware of the need for a bond at a recent town hall meeting.
“The voters were very supportive of moving forward with it,” said Winecoff. “They understand completely. You always listen to your voters and your citizens. If they want a voter referendum on it, we’ll do it. It doesn’t mean we’re going to go ahead and spend taxpayer money, it means we have to do that to get their approval. That way if we don’t have the money we have to raise taxes to get it.”
With the $3 million from the county, Winecoff said the project still is about $14 million short. BSL received $14 million from the state of North Carolina and a $19.5 million commitment from FEMA for the estimated $52 million endeavor. The town recently was awarded another $922,000 grant, and is currently working with Sunny Point on a potential $10 million military grant.
“That grant would put us over the top,” Winecoff said of the military funding. “When those dams busted, (Sunny Point’s) train tracks were impacted. We’re also seeing if we can get another $2 million from the state.”
The timing of the commissioners’ allocation works out perfectly, Winecoff said, as the project is expected to start in 2023 and take about three years to complete.
Mike Forte, vice chairman of the board of commissioners, supported the request, saying BSL experienced a natural disaster through no fault of its own. After four years, Forte said the project isn’t getting any cheaper and residents there need some help.
“The pages just keep turning and we’re getting nowhere,” said Forte. “With every passing month the costs go up. It was roughly $40 million initially … and now it’s up to $52.2 million to put these dams back, and they just keep getting deeper and deeper. We’re not writing them a check for $3 million. Starting in 2024, this will help them pay their general obligation bonds that they will have.”
Commissioner Pat Sykes said safety is a paramount concern when it comes to the BSL restoration efforts. Alton Lennon Road, a main BSL artery, shut down following Hurricane Florence which created compromised traffic routes for emergency workers and first responders.
“We need that road for safety issues and reaching people who are in need by fire or ambulance,” Sykes said. “The other thing is the amount of money we’re going to be spending is not recurring. It’s a one-time thing to help the taxpayers there. It’s not beach nourishment where it washes away … this is to fix something permanent. I’m very much in favor of it.”
Brunswick County will allocate $750,000 to BSL in 2024, 25, 26 and 27 as part of the budget approval. In March, Winecoff had asked for $3 million in two installments.