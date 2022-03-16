Charles A. Morris II joins the Oak Island Police Department following an extensive recruitment campaign, underway since the retirement of former Police Chief, W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III in November 2021.
He is currently deputy chief of police for the Town of Long View, part of the greater Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton Metropolitan Area. Morris is a Morganton native who brings a lifetime of law enforcement experience, including service with the State Bureau of Investigation, and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in justice administration.
“I am excited and honored to have been selected as the Oak Island chief of police,” Morris said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the department to strengthen relationships in the community and to ensure Oak Island is a safe place to live, work, and visit.”
Morris began his career at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 and brings a wealth of experience in policing at both the community and state level.
Prior to his role in the Town of Long View, he served with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation from which he retired in 2019 at the position of assistant special agent in charge.
Morris is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the West Point Leadership program. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lees McRae College, and a master’s degree in justice administration from Methodist University, as well as maintaining his N.C advanced law enforcement certification.
Morris and his wife of 25 years, Tracy, will spend the next few weeks searching for their new Oak Island home while he serves out the remainder of his term with the Town of Long View.
An official swearing in for the Oak Island Police Department has yet to be scheduled but is currently anticipated for some time in mid-April. Once an official start date has been determined, notice will be provided on the News and Notices section of the town website, as well as the Police Department page at www.OakIslandNC.gov/NEWS and www.OakIslandNC.gov/PD, respectively.