A single-engine plane crashed into a home on Frying Pan Road Sunday afternoon minutes after taking off from the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, resulting in the pilot’s death and displacing a family of three.
According to ADS-B data, the plane took off from runway 23 followed by a climbing left turn towards 1,200 feet. Only one minute worth of data was recorded.
Preliminary findings from the Federal Aviation Administration investigation show the pilot reported around 4:15 p.m. that he was experiencing engine trouble and decided to return to the jetport. The Mooney M20R aircraft failed to reach the jetport’s runway, however, as it clipped a tree behind Beach Road Baptist Church before crashing into the back of a home located at 4437 Frying Pan Road. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
“As soon as he took off, he radioed back that he was returning,” said Howie Franklin, director of the Cape Fear Regional Jetport. “We assume it was an engine out problem.
“He was in the air less than five minutes.”
Plane down
Southport Fire Department responded to the crash and contained the scene within 15 minutes.
“On arrival, the plane was fully engulfed in flames and the exterior of the structure was on fire,” said SFD Chief Charles Drew in a statement released Sunday evening. “There was minimal structural damage. Three occupants self-evacuated and were not injured.”
FAA records show that the plane is registered under Lucarelli JL DBA of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Franklin said the plane had been at Cape Fear Regional Jetport for the past nine months and, to his knowledge, spent the entire time in a hangar. A mechanic who was working on the plane, Franklin said, told the pilot before he took off that it was not “airworthy.”
“The gentleman who owned the airplane said, ‘I don’t care, I want it now,’” Franklin said. “It’s nothing normal, but he has the authority to take his airplane back. When mechanics say the plane is not airworthy, they’re not supposed to fly.”
Franklin said a plane in the air reported seeing a downed craft, and a jetport employee was the first person to arrive at the crash scene. In his 30 years working at Cape Fear Regional Jetport, Franklin said, Sunday marked the first fatality resulting from an accident that he’s seen. More than 100 planes land and take off from the jetport daily, which is the fourth largest airport in North Carolina.
Residents rattled
Residents in the area were still a little rattled after the tragedy. Thomas Huggins, who lives less than 50 yards away from the crash site, saw the plane go down in real time. He was standing in his yard when the plane came over Beach Road Baptist Church and its tail clipped the trees.
“It sounded like a big ‘boom’ when it hit the ground,” said Huggins. “I did not expect that to happen. I just saw fire coming from the yard. I was kind of shocked and I didn’t really know what to do, to be honest.”
Louis Gagnon has lived on Spinnaker Street since 2005 and knew something was wrong Sunday evening when he couldn’t get into his neighborhood due to the overwhelming police and fire presence. With the jetport runway located less than a mile away, Gagnon said, low-flying planes are nothing out of the ordinary, but the recent crash, which happened just three backyards away from his own, raises concerns.
“The landing strip is right over there,” Gagnon said. “If (the pilot) had been a few yards over, either way, it could’ve been a lot worse. By the time I made it home people were walking down the street with their cameras. My wife was home, and somehow didn’t hear a thing.”
Investigation ongoing
Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board spent Monday and Tuesday interviewing witnesses and documenting the crash site. A crew from Atlanta Air Recovery loaded up the plane parts Tuesday morning to transport it to a secure location as part of the ongoing investigation.
The FAA is expected to release a preliminary report on the crash in the next few weeks, but the investigation could take up to two years to complete. Sunday’s air crash was one of three to happen over the weekend nationwide, the FAA reported.