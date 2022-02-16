Oak Island’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post welcomed police, firefighters, veterans and other emergency responders Saturday with a parade, breakfast, live music and accolades. The event benefitted a charity that focuses on awareness about suicide among those stressed by service.
“Please support those who are struggling,” said Oak Island Town Council Member Charlie Blalock, an Air Force veteran. “They just need someone to talk to.”
The event was a benefit for Be The One-NC, a charity that helps veterans and others with depression or thoughts of suicide (www.betheonetohelp.com).
The walking Marine
Driven, determined, but polite and soft-spoken, Terry Sharpe defines his nickname as “The Walking Marine.” A veteran of Vietnam from Summerfield N.C., Sharpe said he was happy to be a part of Saturday’s festivities.
On eight occasions, Sharpe and his team have walked from North Carolina to the District of Columbia to raise awareness of suicide among veterans. He met former President Donald Trump, among others. The 71-year-old patriot doesn’t make the 300-plus mile trek these days, but he’s still working to let folks know that more than 22 service members kill themselves every day.
“It’s a tough thing,” Sharpe said. “Don’t do that, you’ll get better. You’re just passing the pain to the family.”
Veterans or others with issues may call 800-273-8255 or visit www.walkingmarine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.