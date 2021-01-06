Charles Miller, joined by a handful of family and supporters, took the oath of office Saturday for the recently redrawn N.C. House District 19. Brunswick County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow administered the oath on the overlook of the community building in Southport, Miller’s hometown.
It was a relatively low-key event due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Miller’s wife Patty joined him for the ceremony, while granddaughter Finley Sasser held the Bible. After the oath, family members posed briefly for photographs.
Miller, who has been chief deputy for Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office since 2008, beat fellow Republican David Perry in the 2020 primary, then bested Democrat Marcia Morgan in November to take the seat formerly held by Ted Davis Jr. before being redrawn to incorporate parts of Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
Prior to the election, Miller also served as a member of the Brunswick County Board of Education.
“I am both honored and humbled to have been elected to represent the citizens residing in N.C. House District 19. After serving 33 years in law enforcement, most of which as chief deputy, and 14 years on the school board in Brunswick County, I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the people in a different capacity,” stated Miller. “I look forward to continuing to grow the communities in New Hanover and Brunswick counties through my support of public safety, quality education, infrastructure enhancements and economic development.”
Miller said one of his top priorities in the coming session would be to help “safely re-open North Carolina.”
“For decades, Charles Miller has been a dedicated public servant to his southeastern North Carolina community,” said House Majority Leader John Bell in a prepared statement. “I look forward to serving with him in the House as we work to make North Carolina a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Miller graduated from South Brunswick High School in 1984 and obtained a degree in basic law enforcement from Cape Fear Community College. In addition to his long-term career as chief deputy, he has also worked as a small business owner and in security at the nuclear plant at Southport.
Miller makes the third member of the legislative team from Brunswick County, joining District 17 Rep. Frank Iler and District 8 Sen. Bill Rabon. The General Assembly convenes at noon on January 13.