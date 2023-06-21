The Village of Bald Head Island adopted a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that calls for a tax rate of 10.34 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 47.45 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
That increase can be attributed to about $1.2 million needed to invest in the village’s employees for items such as salary adjustments, updates to fringe benefits and the hiring of additional employees, according to Village Manager Chris McCall.
The $20,670,200 budget features a $15,197,000 general fund, an increase of $2,033,300 from the previous fiscal year’s adopted budget.
The budget gained passage by a 4-0 vote at Friday’s village council meeting. One councilor, Ginnie White, was absent.
A contingency fund was created in the amount of $724,500, allowing the village to be ready for unplanned expenditures. Mayor Peter Quinn said it would be irresponsible not to allocate funds for unexpected items.
McCall described the budget as being “extremely lean.” In his budget message to the council May 8, McCall wrote, “This recommended budget continues to take a conservative approach in leveraging revenues to invest in additional personnel and equipment needs throughout Village departments.”
McCall said the Brunswick County property re-evaluation process and ad valorem tax rate, a study for the recruitment and retention of employees, a balanced budget with no fund balance appropriations, a major reduction in capital outlay, the new contingency fund and legal expenses were among the factors that had a substantial impact on the budget process. The adopted budget is the final product of three months of preparation and review.
Quinn said the village was able to constrain budgeted capital expenditures because of investments and Bald Head Island’s success in reallocating Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. This reallocation, he said, resulted in $1.78 million assigned to the purchase of a new pumper truck, two ambulances, the balance on a new ladder truck and miscellaneous related equipment.
A portion of the tax-rate increase and revenue generated will pay for ongoing expenses with several pending legal matters. Quinn referred to anticipated professional expenses stemming from the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) ruling that the ferry, tram, parking and barge operations are a regulated, consolidated transportation system. The NCUC, he said, is considering an application to transfer the transportation system from Bald Head Island Limited and Bald Head Island Transportation to SharpVue Capital.
Bald Head Island Limited and Bald Head Island Transportation filed an action against the village in Brunswick County Superior Court seeking a declaration that the right of first refusal the village claims to purchase the transportation system is invalid, said the mayor. The village is contesting that action.