The Village of Bald Head Island adopted a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that calls for a tax rate of 10.34 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 47.45 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

That increase can be attributed to about $1.2 million needed to invest in the village’s employees for items such as salary adjustments, updates to fringe benefits and the hiring of additional employees, according to Village Manager Chris McCall.