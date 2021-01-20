In a jubilant gesture, Southport City Manager Gordon Hargrove waved the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) certificate of exemption for city dock repairs above his head during his report to the Board of Aldermen at its January 14 meeting.
“We’re moving ahead with our long awaited repair — this says so,” he exclaimed, the announcement eliciting applause from board members and the audience.
Hargrove praised the efforts of Heather Hemphill, Southport’s Director of Parks and Recreation, in working with CAMA representatives to obtain final approval for the repairs. “This wouldn’t have happened without Heather’s constant drive and her taking care of due diligence,” Hargrove said.
The quest for approval to repair the badly deteriorated dock has been a long and frustrating process for city officials. Beginning more than four years ago when the structure was ravaged by Hurricane Matthew, a continual stream of regulatory issues and disagreements with adjacent property owners on water rights impeded the permitting process. During that time, the dock sustained additional damage as hurricanes Florence and Isaias roared through the area, making the dock even more of an eyesore in the yacht basin.
At their October 2020 meeting aldermen resolved to pursue another option that could get the repair project moving. They discovered the city could repair 50% of the dock under a blanket CAMA permit issued for Hurricane Isaias — a permit that did not require a riparian line agreement with adjacent landowners. Since that meeting, the final paperwork effort culminated in the Hargrove’s go-ahead announcement at last Thursday’s meeting.
King honored
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem, joined by chairperson Rhonda Davis and Emma Myles of the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee (MLKCC) of Southport, read a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the MLKCC, the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) all cancelled all activities for the annual Martin Luther King weekend celebration.
Utility fees
Southport aldermen voted unanimously to continue the city’s temporary policy of not charging disconnect fees for non- or late payments of utility bills. City Manager Hargrove noted that, due to impacts of the pandemic, the city in February 2020 stopped cutting off water and charging disconnect fees for non-payment of utility bills.
Last July, the city again began disconnects for non-payment, but continued the policy of not charging disconnect fees. At that time, the Board of Aldermen agreed to take up the matter at the January meeting: last Thursday the Board voted to revisit the policy when they meet in March when they might have a better overview of the continuing impacts of the pandemic.
“Let’s not make this any harder than it already is for people,” added Alderman Marc Spencer after the discussion.
BHI Authority
Jim Powell provided an update and background on the Bald Head Island Transportation Authority (BHITA). Past-alderman Powell serves as the city’s representative on the BHITA.
Created in 2017 by the North Carolina legislature, the Authority has 11 members representing Southport, Brunswick County, Bald Head Island, the governor’s office, the NC house and senate, and NC Department of Transportation. Powell noted BHITA is a pilot program the legislature is studying for possible use in other state locations.
The Authority has announced it intends to buy the Bald Head ferry operation from the owner, Bald Head Island Limited, for $47,750,000. The reason for selling is to help settle the estate of patriarch George Mitchell.
In his comments, Powell noted the reason the legislature created the authority was to guarantee transportation to Bald Head Island.
“If it was sold to a private individual, and then down the road that individual had to declare bankruptcy … there would be no transportation to Bald Head Island,” Powell said. “This way, with the Authority, there will always be transportation to Bald Head.”
He added that the only time the system will shut down is during storms in which winds reach 45- mph or higher.
Powell emphasized there will be no financial obligation for the city of Southport. “The only place the city will come in is for any zoning requests for the 56 acres of land included in the package. That would come before the Southport Planning Board.” Mayor Pro Tem Karen Mosteller added, “One of the things that I remember when it was first presented to the board is that Southport will be made whole for the property tax since the 56 acres is within the city’s jurisdiction.” Powell confirmed that.
Other business
n Hargrove reminded Board members that it is now “budget planning season.” This year, rather than holding an all-day budget retreat, two half-day workshops are planned. The workshops, which are open to the public, will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 8 and Monday, February 15. If needed, more workshops can be scheduled.
n Emergency paid sick leave for city employees was unanimously approved by the Board of Aldermen. According to Hargrove, it is the city has the dual goals to continue to operate effectively, ensuring that all essential services are continuously provided; and that employees are safe within the workplace. To that end, Southport will provide eligible employees with temporary emergency paid sick leave under certain conditions. Should the U.S. Congress adopt an emergency paid sick leave act prior to the expiration of the city’s policy, that policy will become null and void, Hargrove noted.
n The Board approved Hargrove’s request to move forward with hiring a code enforcement officer for the city. He said the salary for the new position could be covered by the unused funds due to other city employees retiring.
n Interviews s for the position of City Clerk will be held on Wednesday, February 3. The Board of Aldermen will meet with six candidates throughout that day. The sessions are not open to the public.
n During the public comment period, Matt Thorne, owner and chef of the Saucy Southerner restaurant at 505 Howe Street in Southport, noted his concern about proposed sign ordinance changes. He requested that the Board put together a committee that includes business owners to discuss recommended changes. He felt that some of the changes could harm owners in their efforts to promote their business during this time of COVID-19. In those considerations, “we need to have unity in the community, but also need to have our individuality,” Thorne added.
Public hearings
n The Board of Aldermen approved a zoning map amendment for the parking overlay district in Southport. The recently adopted Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) included revisions to the parking regulations and provisions for Southport’s central business district and business district zoning designations. According to Thomas Lloyd, City Planner, as a result of the UDO change, the current parking overlay district is no longer necessary. The amendment removed the overlay from the city’s official zoning map.
n The Board also considered a zoning map amendment to rezone property at 1208 North Caswell Avenue from business district (BD) to multi-family (MF). The city planner and Planning Board had previously studied the request, guided by CAMA land use plan requirements. As a result, the Planning Board and planning department staff recommended denying the amendment as it was proposed. At the same time, Lloyd said it would make sense to work with property owners in that area to rezone to R-10 so nonconforming lots would be easier to develop under R-10 nonconforming provisions. The Board then voted to deny the amendment.
n In connection with the above rezoning item, the owners of the property at 1208 North Caswell Avenue, David and Brenda Baker, requested annexation in order to access city water and sewer service. In light of the prospective rezoning of the area to R-10, the Board voted to defer consideration of the annexation request to its March meeting. At that time, both requests will be revisited.
n In the fourth public hearing, Lloyd noted that he and the Planning Board had made a recommendation to approve a request to rezone a 2.89-acre parcel from multi-family (MF) to R-10. The action was requested by Premier Homes, owners of the property known as the Haven subdivision, located at the intersection of West Leonard and Burrington Streets. Lloyd commented that the proposed rezoning would reduce the density from 32 units to 8 units. “I’m sure the adjacent property owners are happy with that as well,” he added. The Board unanimously approved the zoning change.