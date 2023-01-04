Top stories from 2022 in the pages of The State Port Pilot focused on some very familiar themes – managing growth, storms, restoring the Big Lake, dealing with COVID, beach restoration, voting, the Fourth of July Festival and more.
With this year end review, The Pilot takes a look back at 2022 with summaries for some of the top stories we covered for our readers.
January
Storm strikes: A new moon high tide following the winter solstice – coupled with a winter storm – wrecked the coast, causing street closures and flooding. Seawater washed over numerous access spots at Oak Island and also put parts of downtown Southport under water.
Dry beds: Boiling Spring Lakes debated how to control vegetation in the dormant lakes that were emptied when Hurricane Florence ruptured the dams in September 2018. The growth was attracting rodents, coyotes and snakes.
COVID surge: Brunswick County Schools ushered in the second half of the school year with a surge of COVID-19 cases that threatened to close schools amidst a staffing shortage. Two schools closed an extra two days going into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, giving the system a five-day respite period to regroup and plan for the year.
February
Snowfall: Brunswick County saw some early morning snow flurries as temperatures dipped and a low off the coast sent moisture onshore. The light dusting provided a winter wonderland and playground in Southport, the first snowfall in some time.
BCC the best: Brunswick Community College was rated by SmartAsset.com as the top community college in the nation. Thomas Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College system, toured the campus with BCC President Dr. Gene Smith, stating, “You are setting an example of what our community college system is about.”
Low water: Southport aldermen approved a yacht basin study to look at ways to address dredging. Saying it was “an important economic engine to our city,” City Manager Gordon Hargrove said two-thirds of the city dock is in the mud at low tide.
Judge Lewis: State and county leaders joined friends and family of late Judge Ola M. Lewis at the Brunswick County Courthouse for an emotional dedication ceremony to remember the judge for her uncanny ability to change people’s lives for the better. The courthouse was named in her memory.
March
Beach project: Dredging to place sand along the west end of Oak Island was underway with sand pumped from the mouth of the Cape Fear River. The goal was to put about 765,000 cubic yards of sand from Middleton Avenue to the western end of the island.
Gill remembered: Southport held a ceremony to recognize the time World War II came close to home. It was the 80th anniversary of the attack on the SS John D. Gill by a German submarine on March 12, 1942, sending casualties of war into a small community ill-prepared to handle an influx of dead and injured seamen.
Capital down: Demolition and reclamation of the former Capital Power electric generator site in north Southport continued as crews leveled the structure and cleared the 1,200-acre area after the controversial plant was denied state permits to continue operation.
April
Indigo fears: Southport residents raised concerns about a proposed Indigo Phase II master plan that would allow up to 1,500 new homes and 4,000 possible new city residents. East West Partners founder Roger Perry said, “We need to have a spirit of collaboration and a willingness to work something out.”
Pay raises: Citing a job market that made it difficult to fill positions, county commissioners approved salary increases for all current and future employees at a cost of $1.85-million for the current fiscal year through June and $9.78-million for 2022-23.
Voting begins: Early one-stop voting began as residents headed to the polls to decide key primary races on the ballot, both locally and statewide. Early voting would continue until May 14 with the primary election set for May 17.
May
Top teacher: Lynn Streeter’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by colleagues as the nine-year educator was South Brunswick Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. She pulled double duty, teaching two classes at once in the school’s library every day.
Wind leases: Two energy companies won bids to lease more than 110,000 acres in the Atlantic Ocean for wind energy turbines about 20 miles offshore from Bald Head Island. Total Energy Renewables USA bid $160-million for part of Wilmington East. Duke Energy Renewables bid $155-million for the other portion.
Health award: Brunswick County Health Services received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for its COVID-19 vaccination program. The drive-through program administered over 41,000 vaccinations.
June
County growth: Brunswick County Manager Steve Stone’s 2022-23 budget proposal kept the 48.50-cent tax rate despite an 8.2% increase in overall spending to keep up with growth. “Substantial growth” the county is experiencing allowed for no tax increase.
Relay: St. James 2021 Relay for Life team was one of the top three fundraising teams out of more than 19,000 nationwide, earned it the American Cancer Society’s Hero of Research Award. The team raised more than $210,000 for cancer research.
County helps: Brunswick County approved funds for Boiling Spring Lakes to help the community rebuild dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The county pledged $3-million of support to be paid out in four $750,000 installments.
July
Festival back: The N.C. Fourth of July Festival returned to full form in both Southport and Oak Island after some COVID-19 changes in 2021. A full schedule of Beach Day events and fireworks at Oak Island were followed by a July 4 schedule in Southport, including a somewhat rainy parade and fireworks.
Going up: A major site plan to replace the Carr Insurance building at 115 N. Howe Street with a new three-story, multi-use structure including four dwelling units, shops and a rooftop restaurant and bar in the central business district drew public reaction.
Cart concerns: Southport Police Chief Todd Coring worked to increase awareness of the city’s golf cart ordinance as cases of improper use continued to rise, including improper parking, failure to yield and non-registration.
Shipwreck: The remains of a boat uncovered along the Southport shoreline, as a result of recent storm and wave action, is believed to date back to the late 1890s to early 1900s. State archaeologists spent a day inspecting the site.
August
Mirasol: After challenging mining and development on the Mirasol property next door to the town for years, St. James learned the state had denied mining permits for the 135-acre site that was originally envisioned as the Mayfaire of Brunswick County. The move was to protect the aquifer and county wellheads in the area.
Unacceptable: Although no official action had been taken on Indigo Phase II, Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said the proposal with 1,542 homes would not pass and that it was back to the drawing board with developers. The planning board had previously rejected the proposal.
Festival split: Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce said it would no longer provide administrative support for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival, ending a 28-year relationship. Notice was sent to the festival board, and indications were the City of Southport would assume that role.
Normal: For the first time in three years Brunswick County Schools were able to host open houses for students, parents and teachers ahead of opening day as the schools attempted to return to a “normal” setting with COVID.
September
Pay to park: Oak Island Town Council continued to struggle with the issue of paid beach parking, agreeing to review potentials for revenue, the number of spaces and myriad other issues involved with paying to park.
Bullfrog leap: New owner of the Bullfrog Corner building at Howe and Moore streets in Southport proposed to add two stories to the top of the building for apartments that would blend in with other downtown buildings.
Bond vote: Boiling Spring Lakes residents were told if the $20-million bond referendum failed the dam restoration project would be put on hold indefinitely due to lack of funds.
Hurricane Ian: As Hurricane Ian approached Brunswick County after hitting Florida, the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament decided to postpone the event that was scheduled at Dutchman Creek Park.
October
Storm passes: Hurricane Ian produced wind gusts up to 78 mph in Southport, but aside from some flooded streets and a few downed trees, Southport, Oak Island and St. James were spared from a serious hit.
Bond revised: State, federal and county grants had reduced the amount needed for the $56.8-million Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration project. Although the ballot would ask for up to $20-million, the city only needed $5.1-million to complete the deal.
Festival move: N.C. Fourth of July Festival announced the 2023 event had partnered with the City of Southport and the city’s Indian Trail Meeting Hall would be the new headquarters.
Be Polote: The Polote Corp. proposed to either buy or lease all or part of the city’s 441 acres off N.C. 87 to mine for sand to rebuild berms at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.
Manager leaves: Southport had hired Bonnie Therrien as interim city manager after the departure of Gordon Hargrove, who took the manager’s position in Boiling Spring Lakes.
November
Net gains: Dosher Memorial Hospital finished a dramatic financial turnaround by ending the fiscal year with a net gain of $8.1-million, its highest bottom line in years.
Bond passes: By a nearly 2-to-1 margin, Boiling Spring Lakes voters approved a $20-million bond referendum for dam restoration. A $250,000 grant was also received to help pay for a new BSL fire station.
Wind farms: Another 1.7-million acres were opened for offshore wind energy leases by the federal government. The eight areas are located 19 to 77 miles off the coasts of North Carolina, Virginia and Delaware.
Settlement: Boat owners being sued for thousands of dollars in damages sustained at Southport Marina during Hurricane Isaias received an early Christmas gift after an agreement was reached ending the claims filed by the previous marina owners.
December
Revaluation: Brunswick County Tax Department said its property revaluation was about 60% complete with a goal to finish by the end of the year and to expect property values to soar.
Bids ready: Boiling Spring Lakes prepared to receive bids by February for its $56.8-million dam restoration project, with a goal to complete the project by March 2026.
Connection: Oak Island council chose Otto Connect as the preferred vendor to explore paid parking at the beach, with a goal to negotiate a contract or revisit the process by their January meeting.
Sheltered: Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter and the community worked to catch pelicans hanging out at Potter’s Seafood at the yacht basin ahead of an approaching arctic blast that could be life-threatening to the big birds.