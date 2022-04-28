A portion of Howe Street (N.C. 211) in Southport will be resurfaced overnight periods beginning this weekend, starting Sunday night.
The roadway between 12th Street and Bay Street will be milled and resurfaced. Crews will need to close a lane to do the work between May 1-5.
Crews will begin each evening at 8 p.m. and finish by 6 a.m. the following day.
Drivers should use caution and slow down while work is being done and if possible, avoid the area.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.