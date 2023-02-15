After four hours of public testimony and comments, Oak Island Town Council agreed February 13 to recess a hearing on a proposed motel complex until Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m. with public hearings to resume at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The meeting room was filled to capacity and the overflow crowd huddled around a television screen on the first floor. More than 20 people signed up to speak and several requests were carried over to the recessed meeting next month.
At issue is a special use permit for Boardwalk Place, a two-story 106-room hotel with 9,800 square feet of retail space, 198 parking spots, 58 spots for bicycles and 19 public parking spaces where drivers could access a boardwalk circling the marsh and north edge of the property.
The site is located at Third Place East and East Dolphin Drive, just east of the Elks Lodge where most of the trees are gone, save for some adjoining the marsh to the north. It is one of the largest undeveloped tracts zoned for community business. Uses such as grocery stores, bars, car washes, bowling alleys, nightclubs and dozens of others are allowed by right. Under the town’s unified development ordinance (UDO), hotels are allowed only with a special use permit, which allows the town to impose site-specific conditions.
The project architect is Mark Loudermilk, whose previous projects include The Shoppes and Offices at Leland. Scott Stewart is the landscape architect. His works include Demarest Landing in Wilmington and Compass Pointe in Leland.
Much of the hearing was filled with questions and answers from the public and exchanges with the developers’ attorney Grady Richardson. It was a quasi-judicial hearing, so Richardson repeatedly questioned whether those who complained about impacts on traffic or property value had the training and experience to be considered expert witnesses.
The basic benchmarks for the permit include whether: the project endangers public safety; it meets all specifications; it won’t hurt surrounding property values; and it is in harmony with the area.
Many complaints about the project focused on increased traffic, especially at the intersection of East Dolphin Drive and Middleton Avenue, just west of the project and the Elks Lodge.
Developers said that having an on-site restaurant, bar and retail space would be beneficial since guests would not need to drive for dining and could walk to the beach two blocks away. They did a traffic study but it was not a part of the council agenda package.
Responding to requests by residents on social media, developers agreed to eliminate plans for planting three non-native species including elaeagnus (silver berry), an invasive, noxious species.
They contended that with proper landscape screening, the project would be attractive and an example of new urbanism which, in part, encourages mixed uses and less driving around for amenities.
The project would include public access to the Davis Canal at the north end of Third Place East, they said. Developers will pay for what they called a “lift station” at the site to handle an estimated load of 32,000 gallons of sewage per day.
Island resident Chip Frazier said increased traffic would make the project detrimental to public welfare and Janine Flexner, who lives more than a mile to the west, shared the same concern. Traffic snarls are common in the summer when drivers are turning off Beach Road to access Middleton Avenue.
The plan goes against the UDO and the “family beach atmosphere” of Oak Island, said resident Kellie Germaine, who chaired the UDO steering committee. Resident Joe Stanton, who lives two blocks away, said he was concerned about noise.
Developers said they were planning a “family motel” where people could shop, dine, swim in the pool and walk to the beach. It will be less intrusive than building multiple single-family houses, they stated.