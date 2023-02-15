Hotel site

The site is located at Third Place East and East Dolphin Drive, just east of the Elks Lodge. (Photo by Lee Hinnant)

 

After four hours of public testimony and comments, Oak Island Town Council agreed February 13 to recess a hearing on a proposed motel complex until Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m. with public hearings to resume at 6 p.m. at town hall.

The meeting room was filled to capacity and the overflow crowd huddled around a television screen on the first floor. More than 20 people signed up to speak and several requests were carried over to the recessed meeting next month.