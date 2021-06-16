At last Thursday’s Board of Aldermen meeting Mayor Joseph P. Hatem, MD, said the citizens of Southport need not worry about the city’s cherished tree canopy in light of House Bill 496 which recently passed in the state legislature.
HB 496 would prohibit local governments – towns, cities and counties – from adopting ordinances regulating the removal of trees from private property without the General Assembly’s express authorization.
“I want to assure our citizens that this bill does not affect Southport,” Hatem said in closing comments to the Board of Aldermen June 10 as well as in a video posted on social media June 8 video. “In my discussion with Representative Miller and in correspondence with his office, Southport, with its ordinance and years of promoting tree conservation, is exempt from this bill. Our local government will have the ability through our tree ordinance to preserve this precious natural resource.”
Overriding move
Per HB 496, ordinances regulating the removal of trees from private property would be repealed if they are not already authorized by a local act or an express authorization of the General Assembly. However, Hatem said Southport is on a list of cities cited in the bill that are covered by local acts since 1975 that, “expressly provide certain local governments some form of authority to regulate tree removal.” Hatem then expressed thanks for the continued assistance of Miller and his office for helping Southport preserve its trees and promoting the city’s beauty.
Hatem also added that Southport is a Tree City and actively participates in Arbor Day every year.
“We celebrate Arbor Day, and our city has an active forestry committee that is an advisory board … and is project-oriented about preserving and replacing our city’s groves of trees, especially our live oaks,” stated Hatem.
North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler has stated that, “Ensuring the sustainable management of North Carolina’s forests is critical for our economy and future generations. Planting trees is one way we can all do our part on Arbor Day and every day,” and as the state’s urban tree canopy declines, the need to continue to plant trees becomes even more important as the state joins in the recognition of Arbor Day, according to the North Carolina Forestry Association.
Urban tree canopy cover in North Carolina is approximately 54-percent of total land mass, and the national average is about 39-percent and while North Carolina ranks in the top 10 states in the country for urban canopy cover, the estimated percentage of urban land in North Carolina grew from 9.5-percent in 2010 to 11.5-percent in 2020.