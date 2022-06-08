Unfavorable offshore conditions delayed fishermen finding out that the big push of gaffer dolphin had arrived until after last week’s deadline. We don’t know if they arrived over the weekend, when offshore sea conditions weren’t very good and folks weren’t fishing, but they were there when fishermen reached the edge of the Gulf Stream Monday. Starting about 4 p.m. Monday, which is a handful of hours beyond the deadline for this page, the stories of great catches of big dolphin began to make the rounds.
Several dolphin on the heavy side of 40 pounds were caught by local fishermen and there was even one caught off Cape Lookout that had me checking the state record weight. The state record dolphin weighed 79 pounds and was caught by Sean Yurkanin off Cape Hatteras in 1993. Last Wednesday, June 1, the crew of the Twin Tails was fishing near the Big Rock off Cape Lookout when a huge dolphin grabbed their bait and smoked the drag on an 80-wide trolling reel. The hook and line held and later that afternoon, they weighed a 69.5-pound dolphin at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. All I received for names was Nelson, George and John. Congratulation guys, you caught a large – no, make that huge – dolphin, but it won’t quite break the state record.
In talking about the rapid arrival of these larger dolphin, someone brought up the variety of names for dolphin. They weren’t talking about mahi-mahi or dorado, but the variety of names for the different sizes of dolphin. Some of the more common are chicken, slinger and shingle to describe various sizes of smaller dolphin, of which most can be lifted by the leader from the water to the fish box. To me, slinger is the most descriptive of these, with shingle, for the size of a shingle, coming next.
Gaffer dolphin refers to any dolphin large enough it should be gaffed to lift it aboard the boat. The exact size where this begins tends to be a little smaller when fishing is slow and gets larger when fishing is hot – still, gaffer explains it pretty well. I believe most will agree that the 42-pound dolphin is big while the 69.5-pound dolphin that was caught off Cape Lookout is indeed a huge dolphin. Any questions or comments?
While there were several attempts to continue the streak, the seven-year streak of having a named storm before hurricane season ended this year. Several systems showed promise at times, but it wasn’t until Hurricane Agatha made landfall on the Pacific Coast of Mexico and dissipated, but held enough juice to cross the Gulf of Mexico and southern Florida before strengthening into Tropical Storm Alex as it entered the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend.
Tropical Storm Alex was passing well offshore, near Bermuda, as I was assembling this. It won’t be strong as it sideswipes Bermuda and would have to make a sharp turn to threaten the U.S. as Tropical Storm Alex. It dropped a lot of water and caused serious flooding in mid- to south-Florida as it crossed over the weekend as Tropical Cyclone 1, but the winds were still struggling to intensify. More good news is that as Tropical Storm Alex is moving away, there currently isn’t another system on the Atlantic Basin Tropical Weather Map.
The National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) had been tracking the possibility of Tropical Storm Alex for more than a week. I like the easy availability of all the information Mike’s Weather Page assembles, but remind weather watchers that even though the National Weather Service (www.weather.gov) has added a link to Mike’s Weather Page as a source of information on tropical weather, the National Hurricane Center issues the official forecast.
This week several fishermen told me the water felt warmer than usual when cradling a fish to release it. I can be a bit of a water temp watcher and made a quick check of the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program water temperature reporting stations (CORMP, www.cormp.org) and found the sensors agree with the fishermen. The coolest inshore sensor was reporting almost 77 degrees, with the warmest at 80 and the offshore stations all at 77 degrees and warmer. This seems to be in agreement with the reports of pier fishermen having a few tarpon encounters, one pier fisherman at North Topsail catching a barracuda on his king rig and a few tales of fishermen catching early tripletail. The water is warming to summer temps very quickly and fishermen should remember that water will be warmer near the back of creeks and cooler in the main channels, Intracoastal Waterway and the Cape Fear River.
With all the gaffer dolphin arriving, plus wahoo and blackfins still around, many fishermen will be watching for weather windows to head offshore at every opportunity. The passing of Tropical Storm Alex messed up the offshore water to end the weekend, but it should be cleaning back up by the time you read this. The seas of Alex most likely disrupted the flow of the Gulf Stream and broke up pockets of water too.
Fishermen can form a better educated guess on where to head on their next offshore trip by checking out the free seawater thermal images posted online by the Rutgers University Marine Sciences Program. These images show the location of bodies of water of different temperatures and the images from several days can show how they are reforming, plus the areas with a high likelihood of forming temperature breaks, rips, color changes and weed lines that should be holding bait. Check this out for at https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool/sat_data/?product=sst&region=capehat&nothumbs=0.
The Oak Island Recreation Department will be holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and fall and the next is next weekend, June 17 and 18. More information on these events scheduled through September is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
With the warming water and calming weather, more people should be getting out fishing. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
This was a week that had a little bit of many things. Fishermen caught a bunch of large gaffer dolphin, there were tarpon hooked, but not landed and released, from several piers, a barracuda was caught from a pier, the first tripletail of the year was caught, a bunch of billfish were caught and released during the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament and the first tropical storm of the year formed and moved by well offshore. All of these things except the tropical storm are good, but maybe a little early. Things are shaping up for 2022 to be a year where many things begin early.
With the arrival of big dolphin being the big news for the week, let’s start with them. Dolphin are prolific spawners and one of the fastest growing fish in the ocean. There is a documented case of a dolphin in one of the huge aquariums at the Monterey Aquarium growing to 39 pounds in a year. This dolphin had an unlimited food supply and that has to be a factor in its rapid growth, but open water dolphin are almost always feeding and grow at a rapid rate too. In his book, Fishes of the Southeastern United States, Dr. Charles Manooch says, “Dolphin are fast growing and do not live long (only 5 years). Average fork lengths for males and females aged 1 to 4 are 34.2, 43.6, 50 and 55.5 inches.” Dolphin are also one of the fish where males grow faster and larger than females.
The offshore trolling catch also includes wahoo and tuna. Locally this is primarily blackfin tuna, but there are a few yellowfins in the mix and the number of yellowfins increases as fishermen move north off Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras. This week offshore trollers will have to contend with a lot of broken up grass as the passing of Tropical Storm Alex created big seas and strong winds over the weekend. As the week progresses, the grass lines should reform and concentrate fish again.
A little inshore of the Gulf Stream, the offshore bottom fish bite has been going well. Now that the calendar has flipped to June, red grouper can be kept and they have been biting. The variety of bottom fish increases once beyond 100 feet deep, but there are black sea bass, grunts, porgys and occasional others shallower than this for fishermen that don’t care to make the longer run.
Wherever you’re bottom fishing, it is wise to drift a light line or two behind the boat. The action of fish struggling and regurgitating as they’re reeled to the surface and then swimming back down often attracts predators like king mackerel, dolphin, wahoo and more. It’s always nice to suddenly hear the reel on a light line begin buzzing as something couldn’t resist any longer and rushed in and grabbed a bait.
King mackerel are biting from just off the beach out to the deeper rocks, wrecks and artificial reefs. With the warming water, kings are following schools of baitfish closer in. The most productive areas seem to be in the 50-65 foot range, but some are shallower and some are deeper. Seeing schools of suspended bait on your fishfinder is the best clue feeding kings are in the area. Circle the school a few times before moving on. The action could be good enough you don’t move on.
Spanish mackerel are moving along the beaches and out a few miles. There are varying sizes from barely legal fish (12 inch minimum) to some individuals of citation size (6 pounds minimum). Smaller Spanish are almost always feeding and respond well to small shiny lures and jigs trolled or retrieved quickly. They may be feeding on the surface or well below it, so use trolling sinkers, planers or heavy jigs to also fish deeper.
Larger Spanish will readily hit live baits intended for kings. This week we have a picture of a 7-pound Spanish mackerel caught by Ron Brewer at Oak Island Pier last week. Pier fishermen have been subjected to a good number of larger Spanish grabbing their king mack baits.
Depending on who you talk to, pier fishermen have also enjoyed or been plagued with occasional tarpon bites. Catching a tarpon is a thrill, no doubt, but they can be a handful from a pier. It’s always exciting when the reel on a fighting outfit begins to whine as a fish grabs a bait and heads out. Unfortunately, or fortunately for some fishermen, the small treble hooks on a live bait king rig are rarely a match for a tarpon’s hard mouth. When they hold, the fisherman has to make the decision to work the fish to the beach to release it or intentionally break the line. Tarpon cannot be gaffed and there really isn’t a reason to as they don’t have any food value and must be released. Still, the fight is exciting and anyone who says differently hasn’t gone toe-to-fin with a large silver king.
Surf fishing and bottom fishing from the piers is slow. Occasionally there is good action, but it isn’t consistent. The best reports last week were of pompano. Pompano tend to be in the area where the farthest out wave is breaking. The breaking waves stir up the bottom and reveal crabs and things that have buried in the sand. Whiting feed in this same area too, but the reports of whiting have slowed dramatically as the water has warmed.
Pompano, whiting, black drum and most of the other fish that feed in the surf zone like sand fleas (mole crabs). The ones bearing eggs (they have the orange fuzz on the bottom of their shells) are the real delicacy for fish. These fish will also eat live shrimp, live minnows, pieces of shrimp and sometimes cut bait. Other fish being caught in the surf zone are bluefish, red drum, speckled trout, sand perch and occasional surprises.
Fishing inside the inlets is good too. The big four inside the inlets are speckled trout, red drum, black drum and flounder. Flounder season is closed, so they must be released. The first tripletail of the summer was reported this week and hopefully more will be arriving. Tripletail are a much more southern fish that has been making appearances in the lower Cape Fear River for the past decade or so. The most important things to know about tripletails is they fight hard and taste good. They will hit lures, but really like live shrimp and minnows suspended under corks.
Trout and both drum are scattered through the marshes and creeks of the lower Cape Fear River and behind Oak Island. Only a short time ago, we were looking for the warmer water to find them, but the water has warmed significantly and now sometimes they bite better in water a degree or two cooler.
Trout and both drum like live baits. Shrimp often seem to get their attention better, but they will eat mud and mullet minnows, plus sometimes small pogies and other smaller fish. They definitely are carnivores. When live bait isn’t available, they hit whole dead shrimp (heads on too) fairly well. Trout and red drum will also hit a variety of lures, but black drum can be a bit stand-offish with lures. Sometimes they pounce on them, but sometimes they ignore them.
Trout and black drum generally prefer water a little deeper, but sometimes, especially in the early mornings, will move shallow to feed. Red drum don’t seem to be bothered with water depth until it’s shallow enough they can’t swim or isn’t holding bait. One day I watched red drum lunge into some very thick and barely covered grass to feed on the shrimp trying to hide there. Seeing something like this really drives the point home.
Look for trout and drum in places where the current is interrupted, but is carrying shrimp and minnows. This could be as simple as a hole in a tidal creek. Every time I say or write this, I pause and remember something one of my trout fishing mentors said often. He said, “A good trout hole doesn’t have to be deep, just a little deeper than the water around it.” It’s just a place to hide out of the current and see what tasty morsels the current carries by.
Around creek mouths is the most obvious place to look for fish. Any baitfish or shrimp that move in or out of the creek must go though its mouth. However, don’t just fish in the actual opening. The hot zone could be a ways up or down the bank of the larger body of water and it could be up in the creek. Fish throughout the entire area before giving up and moving.
Points, even subtle points that barely stick out from the bank, can be great places to fish. Even small points can
interrupt the current and disorient baitfish being carried by the current. Oyster rocks, sand bars and other obstructions in a creek or bay can interrupt the flow of current and be good places to fish. It also is wise to note that some places are better at different stages and directions of the tide and the only reliable way to know that is from experience.
My suggestion is to spend some time poking around the creeks and marshes when the tide is low to see what is under the water when the tide is up. Knowing the structure gives insight into how it may disrupt current and/or concentrate bait. It also helps to know how to present your bait so it looks the most natural.
We still haven’t received any sheepshead pictures. I know they’re around and feeding and fishermen are catching them. Are sheepshead fishermen getting as tight lipped as trout fishermen?
Scales and Tales appears each week through Thanksgiving and we like to run pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Flounder season
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met May 25-26 in Beaufort and voted to accept Draft Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The parameters for ongoing flounder seasons were included in Amendment 3, but not the actual seasons. The parameters allow for a maximum length August 16 to September 30 summer/fall season for all flounder species and a March 1 to April 15 season for summer and Gulf flounder only and only allows fishing in the ocean during this season. The recreational limit was set at one flounder per fisherman per day with a minimum size of 15 inches.
The task of setting the actual fishing dates falls to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries director, Kathy Rawls. Rawls said she had already scheduled meetings with staff to go over catch numbers from the 2021 flounder season and determine how many days the fishery could handle this year without exceeding the allowed catch. One part of Amendment 3 requires that any overage catch be deducted from the allowable catch for the next season. Rawls said she hopes to announce the season dates soon, so fishermen will be able to make their plans.
Red snapper season
In late May, NOAA Fisheries announced the 2022 season and limits for red snapper in federal waters of the South Atlantic. This is determined each year after the catch from the previous year is tallied.
The 2022 recreational season for red snapper will be July 8-9 (Friday and Saturday). The recreational season opens at 12:01 a.m., on July 8, and closes at 12:01 a.m., local time, on July 10. The total annual catch limit is 42,510 fish of which the recreational share is 29,656 fish. The recreational bag limit is one red snapper per person per day and there is not a minimum or maximum size. This applies to private, charterboat and headboat vessels. The captain and crew on for-hire vessels may retain the recreational bag limit.
The commercial sector will open for harvest at 12:01 a.m., on July 11 and will close at 12:01 a.m., on January 1, 2023, unless the commercial annual catch limit is met or projected to be met before this date. If the commercial sector closes before 12:01 a.m., on January 1, 2023, NOAA Fisheries will announce it in the Federal Register and publish another Fishery Bulletin. The commercial annual catch limit is 124,815 pounds whole weight (12,854 fish), with a trip limit of 75 pounds gutted weight. There are no minimum or maximum size limits for commercial fishermen.
Military Appreciation Day
The first of two N.C. 2022 Military Appreciation Day (MAD) events was held in Morehead City this past Saturday, June 4. Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains taking active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
This was the first year back after a forced COVID break for the Morehead City MAD event, but events have been held in Southport at South Harbor Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. This year the Southport MAD event will be Saturday, September 10. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited and with more troops, more volunteers are needed to help with the meal.
Military Appreciation Day is a 501(c)3 organization and everything is free to the participating troops. All donations and expenses for MAD volunteers are tax deductible. The MAD Southport event organizers would appreciate help in any capacity.
To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net/what-is-mad-military-appreciation-day. The link to sign up as a volunteer is http://militaryappreciationday.net/volunteer.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department is hosting surf fishing classes again this year and they are currently scheduled through September. In a slight change for this year, participants can opt to only attend the classroom session on Friday night or choose the full class which includes the classroom session Friday night and a toes-in-the-sand session Saturday on the beach. These classes have been popular in past years and tend to fill quickly. The next class is June 17 and 18.
All of the classes include a classroom session at the Oak Island Recreation Center Friday evening that covers everything from equipment, rigs, baits, locations, catching fish and even preparing your catch for dinner. Participants who choose the full class that includes a session on the beach Saturday have the opportunity to practice their newfound knowledge under the watchful eye of the instructor. Participation on the beach on Saturday is limited so all fishermen get personal attention.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes will be Ian Sands, an Oak Island resident who has fished the local waters for many years and is also a licensed charter captain. Participants are asked to bring their own fishing rod, tackle box and sand spike. Bait and rigs for Saturday will be provided by the Oak Island Recreation Department. Saturday times are tide dependent and will be announced. The dates for the currently scheduled classes are: June 17 and 18, July 29 and 30, August 12 and 13 and September 9and 10. More information is available by calling 910-278-5518. Online information and registration are available at: https://oakisland.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Tournament Tidbits
The Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament was held from Seapath Marina in Wrightsville Beach June 1-4. This is tournament 3 and the farthest southern tournament in the N.C. Billfishing Series. No blue marlin were boated and brought to the scales, but the 19 boats fishing the event released quite a few. Frequent Flyer scored the win with Bangarang finishing second and John Boat placed third. The Horse Boat, which saw a blue marlin ram its bill through the boat’s gunwale, claimed the win in the dolphin and wahoo categories. No tuna were weighed.
Capt. Billy Goss of Long Bay Fishing Company and friends David Chavis and Aaron Wilkinson had a great weekend fishing the Meat Mayhem King Mackerel Tournaments in St. Augustine, Fla. The fishermen won both the Pro and Open Tournaments. Their Open Tournament fish weighed 34.80 pounds and their Pro Tournament aggregate weight was 71.75 pounds.
Good fishing!