A federal judge has ruled that dismissal of four public safety officers by the Village of Bald Head Island in 2014 deprived them of “liberty interests,” and included libelous statements made by the Village.
Judge Malcom Howard ordered the village to pay $707,001 in actual and punitive damages between Thomas Cannon, Jesse Conner, Donald Koons and Nicholas Terrell on November 30.
A fifth officer – Herbie Bryant – who was fired at the same time - settled with the Village and the terms of the settlement are not public, a Village spokeswoman said.
The lawsuit sought damages from the Village, former Village Manager Calvin Peck and former Public Safety Director Caroline Mitchell. The plaintiffs argued that they were wrongfully terminated, not given a chance to defend themselves, libeled in statements by the Village and treated differently than other employees involved in an incident with an exchange of text messages.
They alleged violation of due process, libel, wrongful discharge and breach of contract.
The court granted relief for liberty interest claims under due process, libel and imposed punitive damages on the Village. The court found that Peck and Mitchell made statements they knew to be false and that those statements harmed the plaintiffs’ ability to acquire future employment.
The court found that there were two chains of text messages distributed among the plaintiffs and others, and the exchanges were made on private cellular phones while the plaintiffs were not on duty.
The messages included off-color jokes, memes and references to motion pictures that, the Village stated after the dismissals, amounted to sexual harassment and inappropriate communication, the court stated.
“The egregious nature of these communications and the flagrant violation of policy thus constitutes detrimental personal conduct and is thereby grounds for immediate termination,” the Village stated in the four termination letters.
“The court further found that Defendant Peck believed that the overall tone of the text message exchange displayed a clear tone of hostility and insubordination toward Defendant Mitchell and other members of the command staff at the Public Safety Department. In particular, Defendant Peck felt that it was obvious from the text messages that the officers had no respect for the superior officers in their chain of command. Defendant Peck also believed that some of the comments were directed at Defendant Mitchell because of her sexual orientation, which he also found offensive.
“The court finds Defendant Peck terminated plaintiffs because he believed they were jerks and disrespectful of the chain of command, not for the reasons stated in the termination letters.”
The court outlined how the men’s reputation was damaged following the dismissal and release of the termination letters to area media. It also stated that the plaintiffs had difficulty obtaining employment after the incident and that one suffered from medically documented post-traumatic stress disorder as a result.
The court ruled the termination letters were false, and the plaintiffs were denied a chance to clear their names until at least two years after the incident, the court stated.
Peck and Mitchell knew the Village’s assertions were false and acted with “actual malice” toward the fired officers, the court stated.
Both Mitchell and Peck resigned in 2016.
Each of the four men were awarded $50,000 in libel damages and $50,000 in punitive damages. Liberty interest damages, based on potentially lost wages, were awarded as follows: Cannon - $80,000; Conner - $89,000; Koons - $46,000 and Terrell - $92,000.
Village officials released the following statement about the matter:
“The Village of Bald Head Island has received and is reviewing the Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of N.C. in a case arising from the termination of four Public Safety Officers,” the statement read. “The Village will consider whether any additional legal filing or appeal is necessary and proper.
“It is important to the Village that employment and termination of employment be handled properly and it will continue to endeavor to do so.”