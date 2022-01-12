Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners discussed during its Jan. 4 meeting how to control the vegetation in the city-owned dormant lakes which emptied when Hurricane Florence ruptured dams in September 2018.
A schedule shown at the meeting indicates the earliest the dam restoration project will finish will be February 2026, with water impoundment to follow.
According to a staff report by the Planning/Zoning and Code Enforcement departments, “Over the last few months, some residents and commissioners have expressed concern with regard to debris and vegetative overgrowth in the dry lake beds. Most recently, residents have expressed concerns surrounding the inhabitation of the vegetation by rats, mice and snakes. As directed, city staff reached out to various organizations and regulatory agencies to determine what, if any, options are available to help alleviate these concerns.”
BSL Chief Code Enforcement Officer Ruth Bek reminded the board that “we are not exempt from our own rules. There is an obligation on our part as code enforcement to have you, as the property owners, respond to these issues that are coming up with the rodents, particularly.”
The report contained information from the Brunswick County Cooperative Extension Office, the N.C. State Cooperative Extension Office, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the N.C. Forestry Service detailing pros and cons of the options.
The staff report listed three options: mowing/weed whacking/herbicides; controlled burns; use of goats.
“We need some guidance about which options you would like to pursue,” Bek said. “By spring, we need to have a plan in place.”
Bek elaborated on some of the options.
“When I talked to the Forest Service, they don’t recommend a controlled burn. It is too close to houses,” she said.
Regarding mowing, Low Impact Track equipment is needed.
“If you try to mow the vegetation, you have to be careful of what kind of equipment you are using on that lake bed,” she said.
Bek, who said “very little, if any of the lakes, contain private property,” is recommending “cutting a 10- to 20-foot swath around the edges” to help control inhabitation of the vegetation by rats, mice and snakes. “This will open up a visual line for predators to see things moving back and forth, and maybe that will help cut down on some of the travel and population that keeps increasing.”
Regarding using goats - “Everybody snickers,” Bek said, “when you (mention) that” - Bek said she spoke with someone who charges $10 a day per goat.
“They eat about 140-square feet a day,” she said. “So you could cut a 10-foot by 14-foot swath around the lake in a day if you have 10 goats.”
Bek recommended no use of herbicides.
“Spraying herbicides - I’m not in favor of that. … I don’t know how you don’t harm any of the wildlife that is out there.”
Planning and Zoning Administrator Nicole Morgan said eradicating all of the vegetation would be counterproductive.
“A lot of what’s in the lake bed right how has been there for a very long time and is likely stabilizing the banks,” she said. “There has to be a lot of concern put into that as well.”
Bek said loblolly pines are sprouting in Pine Lake.
“That’s what people grow on tree farms and harvest every 10 or 15 years,” she said. “If we don’t cut them down soon, they become a big issue.”
Commissioner David Mammay, alluding to people eventually working in the dormant lake land, said he walked onto one of the lake beds and “even with no rain, once you get out there you start sinking about six inches. There are a lot of considerations that need to go into this.”
Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis said, “I think there may be a couple of solutions.
“Maybe the goats in some areas, maybe the mowers in other areas and spot treatment of the vegetation.”
Mayor Jeff Winecoff asked City Manager David Andrews “to put a list together of different options and bring it back to us for us to look at to study.”
Audit report
Annual audited financial reports are submitted to the Local Government Commission (LGC) each year. The LGC has financial performance indicators for governmental units based on their size. City auditor Wayne Berry said it was a clean audit but there was a performance indicator of concern about BSL’s available fund balance. For BSL, it was in a category in which the minimum fund balance should be 34%.
“We ended being 23.64%,” Berry said, “which requires us to discuss with them in a letter within 60 days of how (the city) is going to raise that percentage.
“But we will see that grow as you get reimbursed by FEMA.”
City manager David Andrews further explained the relatively low percentage.
“Something that I don’t want to go unnoticed is that the city has spent in this current fiscal year $1.8 million in flood-related monies,” he said. “We can’t get any revenue until we get the environmental assessment done, get through the dam safety process and FEMA obligates the project. When they do that, we can bill and reimburse ourselves and get the money back.
“What I am saying is this is temporary. We’re so fortunate that we got the $14 million from the state, because $12 million of that will be used for dam restoration and $2 million will pay off a (previous) loan.”
Andrews said he theoretically added $1.8 million to the fund balance of $3.1 million.
“If we took all the storm stuff out of it, where would we be? And instead of being at 23% we’d be at 72%. That is how much of an impact the hurricane has had on the town’s cash flows, income statements and balance sheets.
“Once we can get through this hump - and we’re close - then we should be able to turn it around and, hopefully, get all of that done by the end of June 2022.
“At first it was concerning, but I think there is really a legitimate way of understanding why it is.”
The audit missed the deadline to be submitted to the city. Berry said it was late because of a staffing shortage at his firm.
Mayor’s report
Mayor Jeff Winecoff has asked representatives to prod federal and state agencies to complete their paperwork regarding the dams.
Winecoff said he has spoken with Chance Lambeth, Rep. David Rouzer’s district director, and asked him “to find out why this (environmental) assessment took place after we had already done the paperwork and see what kind of pressure he can put on FEMA to make this process go faster.”
Winecoff also has spoken with state Rep. Charlie Miller, “and I told him to do the same thing with dam safety - speed them up. Because we don’t want one waiting on the other to try to get this dam work started.
“All the government red tape is really holding things up, and it’s time to get things moving.”
Animal ordinance
According to a staff report, commissioners Kimberly Sherwood, Teagan Perry Hall and David Mammay requested a discussion about possible revisions to the animal ordinance.
Sherwood said she wanted “to amend our own ordinances to help protect all animals in our community.”
Tethering and dogs running at large were two of the issues discussed.
“We could bring a draft in March,” said Andrews.
Abandoned structures
The board heard a report from Chief Code Enforcement Officer Ruth Bek about abandoned and neglected structures.
Her written report noted “the cost to remove or demolish a manufactured home is between $3,500 and $5,000 depending on the size and condition of the structure and additional cleanup and tipping fees that may be required. There are additional costs for legal review, notification, advertising and recordation. We estimate the total demolition and removal to be between $4,500 and $6,000. There are no funds in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.”
“From the people that I hear from on a regular basis, we need to solve this problem, and we need to solve it sooner rather than later,” said Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis.
City Manager Andrews said he would prepare a recommendation for the February meeting.
Public Works garage
Code Enforcement Officer Bek gave information about the Public Works garage renovation.
In her written staff report it was noted “the office and storage spaces attached to the garage are in a deteriorated state requiring demolition and removal. The office space moves into the garage in a space currently used for storage. Demolition and removal of the existing office space and the storage building takes place after the completion of the office area. Construction of the new storage area attached to the garage follows.
“The current fiscal year budget contains $25,000 for the renovation and demolition work.”
Board actions
In other business, the board:
• Approved an ordinance to amend the city Code of Ordinances Chapter 2, Article III, Division 8 to establish a Grants Committee and related goals, objectives and scope of work for the grant committee’s members. The Grants Committee shall seek to acquire funds for infrastructure projects by obtaining grants from state and federal government agencies and foundations. The three members of the Grants Committee shall serve without monetary compensation.
• Appointed Todd Ausborn to a three-year term and Greg Helms to a two-year term, both beginning Jan. 5, 2022. The city is seeking one more volunteer to serve on the committee. Applicants should have knowledge regarding stormwater, waterways, roadways and/or capital improvement projects such as dams.
• Filled two vacancies on the Planning Board, appointing Carrie Moffett as first alternate to complete an unexpired term ending Feb. 2, 2023, and Stephanie Bodmer as second alternate for a two-year term beginning Jan. 8, 2022.
• Approved a resolution of a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Brough Law Firm, LLC. Robert “Bob” Hornik will be the appointed city attorney but several other members of the firm may also assist with legal services from time to time, according to the staff report. The city’s annual legal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is $23,000, according to the staff report.
• Approved a resolution authorizing a contract not to exceed $50,000 with the Cape Fear Council of Governments for development of the City Center Master Plan.
• Approved a resolution adopting the Stormwater Management Master Plan.
• Approved a resolution designating First Bank as official depository for the city.
• Approved a text amendment to the City’s Unified Development Ordinance. The text amendment modifies penalties of violations of the city’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance for compliance with the rewrite of authority under G.S. 160A-175. Violations are no longer a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Other briefs
• In December, BSL Fire Rescue responded to 24 fire calls and 50 EMS calls, Chief Theresa Tickle said.
• All city buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• The next Board of Commissioners regular meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at City Hall.
This is some of the vegetation inside Patricia Lake. The large trees are outside the lake. See video of the vegetation in Pine Lake.
