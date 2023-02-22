The State Board of Community Colleges on Jan. 20 approved the allocation of more than $5 million to support the creation of new high-cost workforce programs at North Carolina community colleges. Fourteen of 43 colleges were awarded funding based on their full-time enrollment.
Brunswick Community College was awarded $424,850 for a dental assisting program. BCC will work with the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine Community Service Learning Center, BCC President Dr. Gene Smith said.
“We’ll start that in the fall,” Smith said during the Board of Trustees meeting last Thursday. “We’ll be buying some equipment, hiring an instructor and making that opportunity of dental assisting available for the citizens of Brunswick County.”
On. Feb. 2, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $10,248,815 to 13 Community-Based Grants Initiative projects in the Southeastern Prosperity Zone. BCC was awarded $1 million to purchase training equipment in support of a new public safety training facility and burn village, where the college will train an additional 153 new emergency responders within three years, according to the project summary.
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers.
“So we’ll have some state-of-the art equipment in that facility,” Smith said. “We are being very aggressive in trying to get funding to make sure that the students at Brunswick Community College have the best that there is out there.”
Board thanks Dr. Oates
Smith read to the board the letter of appreciation sent to Dr. Jerry Oates, the Superintendent of Brunswick County Schools who has accepted a job as deputy state superintendent of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The following is an excerpt:
“During your tenure as superintendent, Brunswick Early College High School has demonstrated high achievement in the college setting. Many students have been able to take advantage of both high school and college courses with the ultimate result of transfer to a university or going directly into the workforce.
“In addition, you have supported the Career & College Promise program and helped grow the enrollment to over 325 students and increasing opportunities in the college transfer program, career technical program and, most recently, workforce development programs.
“We are forever grateful for your leadership in providing the best educational opportunities for our students.”
BCC briefs
• Smith said BCC’s fastest-growing workforce areas are the beauty and wellness licensure programs.
• BCC’s main graduation is 3 p.m. Friday, May 12.
• Trustees: Chair Alan Holden, Vice Chair Michael Norton, state Rep. Frank Iler, Doug Terhune, Les Tubb, Sheila Grady, Scott Evans, Ronnie Jenkins, Myong Jensen, Susan Carroll, Rick Hessman, Zachary Hewett.