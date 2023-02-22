Zachary Hewett

With Brunswick Community College President Dr. Gene Smith present, BCC Board of Trustees Chair Alan Holden gives the oath of office Thursday to new trustee to Zachary Hewett. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

The State Board of Community Colleges on Jan. 20 approved the allocation of more than $5 million to support the creation of new high-cost workforce programs at North Carolina community colleges. Fourteen of 43 colleges were awarded funding based on their full-time enrollment.

Brunswick Community College was awarded $424,850 for a dental assisting program. BCC will work with the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine Community Service Learning Center, BCC President Dr. Gene Smith said.