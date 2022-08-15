Two young girls swept to sea by a large wave Friday were rescued by their father with the help of the newly installed life rings and rescue tubes.
The girls, approximately ages six and nine, were overcome by the wave at 11:21 a.m., said Caswell Beach Police Chief Sam Massey. Several people on the beach rushed to assist.
Christine Campana Kuznezov said her husband noticed two young girls struggling to swim that were “far out in the ocean yelling for help.” She said he ran out in the water to save them, and that the waves were strong. Others rushed to help too, including the girls’ father who had grabbed a life ring from the access sign, swam out and the girls were brought back to shore safely.
“The ocean isn’t something to mess with,” Kuznezov said.
Someone had called 911, and the girls were safely onshore by the time help arrived.
The rings, signage and rescue cans were installed in May by an Eagle Scout candidate, in conjunction with the town.
“I think it’s our first witnessed save with them,” Massey said.
The project put lifesaving equipment at all Caswell Beach access points, and also at four places along the Southport waterfront.
“Southport Fire Department is very grateful for the Jack Helbig Foundation in partnering with us, and allowing us to help install life safety rings in Caswell Beach and on the Southport waterfront,” said Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew. Southport’s Water Rescue Division was dispatched to the scene Friday.
“We’ve suggested this for years,” said Massey. “The rings paid for themselves today. It was a happy ending.”