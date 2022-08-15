Rescue devices at Caswell

The rings, signage and rescue cans were installed in May by an Eagle Scout candidate, in conjunction with the town.

Two young girls swept to sea by a large wave Friday were rescued by their father with the help of the newly installed life rings and rescue tubes.

The girls, approximately ages six and nine, were overcome by the wave at 11:21 a.m., said Caswell Beach Police Chief Sam Massey. Several people on the beach rushed to assist.