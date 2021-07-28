As of the close of business Tuesday, filings for municipal offices in Southport show candidates signing up for races for alderman and mayor.
Incumbent Aldermen Marc Spencer and Karen Mosteller filed for re-election in Ward 1, where two seats are open. No other candidates had filed for the Ward 1 seats.
In Ward 2, former alderman Nelson Adams and newcomer Richard Alt filed for the one open seat now held by Alderman Lora Sharkey.
The wards are residential only and voting is city-wide. The seats are for four-year terms.
Incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem filed for re-election but had no opposition as of Tuesday. The mayor serves a two-year term.
Filing in Southport ends at noon on Friday, August 13.
Absentee ballots are available for the election beginning Friday, October 1. The deadline to establish residency is Sunday, October 3. Voters who want to participate must register to vote by Friday, October 8, with the Brunswick County Board of Elections office.
For more information, visit online at www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections or call 910-253-2620. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local candidates:
Southport Mayor:
Joe Pat Hatem (incumbent)
Southport Alderman
Ward 1:
(Two seats open)
Marc Spencer (incumbent)
Karen Mosteller (incumbent)
Southport Alderman
Ward 2:
(One seat open)
Nelson Adams
Richard Alt
Bald Head Island Mayor:
Lou Ann Earnhardt
Peter Quinn (incumbent member of council)
Bald Head Island
Village Council:
(Two seats open)
Robert Drumheller
Scott Gardner (incumbent)
Emily Hill (incumbent)
Nathan McBrayer
Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor:
Tom Guzulaitus (commissioner)
Jeff Winecoff
Boiling Spring Lakes
Commissioner:
(Two seats open)
Bill Clark (incumbent)
David Mammay
Eric Maynes
Kimberly Sherwood
Caswell Beach Commissioner:
(Two seats open)
George Kassler (incumbent)
Sharon Remaly
Oak Island Mayor:
Ken Thomas (incumbent)
Liz White
Oak Island Town Council:
(Two seats open)
John Bach (incumbent)
Charles Farley
Mark Martin
Lynn McDowell
Loman Scott (incumbent)
Oak Island Town Council:
(Unexpired term)
Bill Craft
Charles “Red” McWells
St. James Town Council:
(Three seats open)
Dennis Barclay (incumbent)
Jim Board
David DeLong (incumbent)
David Morgan
Jeff Mount (incumbent)
Southeast Brunswick Sanitary
District Commissioner:
(Three seats open)
Ed Burnett (incumbent)
Bob Lloyd (incumbent)
Bob Smith (incumbent)
Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees:
(Two seats open)
Randy Jones (incumbent)
Linda Pukenas (incumbent)