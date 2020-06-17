Brunswick County has surpassed 260 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 100 infected people identified in eight days.
As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) had confirmed 263 positive tests in Brunswick County. From June 9-16, the number of cases: in ZIP code 28461 rose from 21 to 29; in ZIP code 28422 increased from 17 to 29; and in ZIP code 28465 cases climbed from 11 to 17.
Outbreaks are occurring in two local congregate living facilities: Autumn Care of Shallotte, where at least three cases are confirmed so far; and Universal Health Care of Brunswick, where one employee and one resident tested positive this past week.
According to the county data, 106 residents were quarantined with the virus at 77 different households and three patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. At least 135 of the cases are recovered.
The local death toll remains at five and includes two non-residents.
Across the state, more than 45,850 people have tested positive for the virus so far. Of those, 1,154 died and at least 29,200 are presumed to be recovered.
Phase 2 of North Carolina’s three-phase approach to lifting restrictions is set to expire Friday, June 26. The state is announcing at the start of next week whether it will move into the next phase and, if so, of what that will consist.
“We’re continuing to monitor these numbers and know that right now they’re not trending in a good direction,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during Monday’s media briefing. “But we still want to give this more time.”
Government officials continue to stress the “three W’s”: Wear a face covering, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands often.
As more studies verify face coverings slow the spread of COVID-19, the state is discussing mandating face coverings in certain situations.
“We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at additional rules,” Cooper said.
As of Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 2,104,346 cases and 116,140 deaths across the U.S.