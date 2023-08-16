Oak Island Town Council has agreed to let the N.C. Department of Transportation conduct a traffic study into the viability of implementing a three-way stop at the intersection of South Middleton Avenue and Beach Drive.
Town Manager David Kelly relayed the DOT request to council at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting while also proposing an alternative option should the study find that a three-way stop doesn’t improve pedestrian safety.
“We’re all trying to look at pedestrian safety to see what is the best for us,” Kelly said. “If they come back to us and say that due to safety concerns it’s not a good idea, they wouldn’t allow us to do it anyway. It will at least allow us to have their opinion, besides just our opinion.”
DOT raised the idea because a sidewalk it installed years ago on Middleton Avenue dead ends at Beach Drive where the town has a public access for pedestrians and low-speed vehicles. Kelly said that while locals know ways around the busy intersection using Dolphin or Pelican Drive, other people don’t, which leads to backed up traffic, especially on certain days during season.
“We have delivery trucks that use that, so it is a very congested area,” said Kelly. “We talked about it, DOT talked about it, but they wanted us to bring something to council to see if council would be willing to look at something to do like this. They asked us if the three-way stop would slow down traffic at this intersection.”
Maintaining common sense
If the study finds that a three-way stop at the intersection of Middleton Avenue and Beach Drive isn’t feasible, the town has another option ready to go.
Kelly raised the possibility of putting in a crosswalk with flashing lights at Third Place and Beach Drive, an intersection that recently underwent a DOT traffic study. The town would possibly monitor the intersection via camera to see if the public abides by the enhanced safety measure.
“The crosswalk would be painted across the road and it would have flashing signs,” Kelly said. “It would have the sign saying, “You have to stop for traffic.’”
Councilmember John Bach questioned the motives of the DOT’s request, particularly during a time when the town has so many other ongoing projects with the agency that have seemingly progressed on the slow side.
“Safety is paramount and to achieve a higher margin for safety we need (the DOT’s) cooperation,” said Bach. “We wouldn’t want to alienate them. We have all of these projects that have dragged on because we can’t get them to move with any alacrity. Now suddenly they’re asking us for something?
“I think we need to stay in their good graces but also maintain our common sense about what traffic would look like.”
DOT project updates
Kelly said council didn’t have to approve the request, and that any denial would not impact other ongoing DOT projects. The town also wouldn’t be obligated to install the three-way stop should the study find it viable.
Council member Bill Craft supported the DOT conducting a traffic study at no cost to the town.
“We can’t lose,” Craft said.
Kelly also updated the board on several of DOT’s current projects around town, including discussions about moving the low speed vehicle parking lot on Middleton Avenue. Oak Island Fire Department Station No. 1 houses its jet ski in the area, and Kelly said the lot is in the traffic line for direct beach access.
“It is one of the accesses we’re looking to change to an emergency access in the future,” said Kelly. “We would have to be looking at relocating those 10 low speed vehicle spots to another location.”
The sidewalks from 46th Street to 52nd Street, Kelly said, are in the final stage of approval, and the town is expected to receive its permit for a crossover at the traffic light at Publix Super Market at Oak Island Marketplace. Kelly and the DOT also discussed the speed limit on Beach Drive and whether to leave it 35 mph all year or increase it 45 during the off-season.