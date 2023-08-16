Middleton Avenue and Beach Drive

Oak Island Town Council has requested a traffic study for a possible three-way stop at this South Middleton Avenue and Beach Drive intersection. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island Town Council has agreed to let the N.C. Department of Transportation conduct a traffic study into the viability of implementing a three-way stop at the intersection of South Middleton Avenue and Beach Drive. 

Town Manager David Kelly relayed the DOT request to council at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting while also proposing an alternative option should the study find that a three-way stop doesn’t improve pedestrian safety. 