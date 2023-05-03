Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem has outlined his plan for city’s cemeteries that includes the formation of a new committee and widespread community involvement.
Hatem called for the city to perform its duty and responsibility to the cemeteries by doing whatever is necessary to take care of them, whether it’s replacing or repairing old signage, mowing, weeding and other routine maintenance.
“We want to keep all of our cemeteries well kept and peaceful,” Hatem told the Southport Board of Aldermen during an April workshop. “All cemeteries and graveyards are sacred ground, and ours are no exception. Every department, in some way, is responsible for this process.”
Hatem first would like to determine which city department the cemeteries fall under and who is responsible for their maintenance. The city is responsible for cleaning up after hurricanes and before funerals, and Hatem said the cemeteries should be no different.
“We should let our cemeteries age historically, gracefully, easily, beautifully and respectfully under the care of the City of Southport and all of our citizens,” said Hatem. “The cemeteries are important to me and they’re important to all of our citizens. We should do everything we can to make sure they are well-kept and respected and loved. It is sacred ground and a treasure to our city, in many ways.”
Hatem recommended the city reach out to local civic clubs and the Boy Scouts to help maintain federal recognition signage, and continue its “prominent” relationship with the Southport Historical Society. Old Smithville Burying Ground is located next door to the newly opened Taylor Field Park, and Hatem said both should be revered.
“It shouldn’t be difficult to make sure that they both are kept up respectfully,” Hatem said. “One is monument to the living, Taylor Field, one is a monument to the dead. We need to make sure we do this. This all needs to be clearly delineated. The city’s responsibility so should be performed. No other entity can do this.”
A new committee, Hatem said, made up of two aldermen, three citizens who own property in the cemeteries and representatives from other city groups such as forestry, beautification and Southport cemeteries would be responsible for ensuring the upkeep of Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. Hatem also would like to the city contribute to John N. Smith Cemetery in some way, even though it’s not owned by Southport.
“I think they would appreciate the help,” said Hatem.
Aldermen Lowe Davis, Tom Lombardi and Karen Mosteller offered to serve on an ad hoc committee that will spend the next few months laying the groundwork for the new committee. Southport resident Pat Kirkman, a prominent supporter of the city’s cemeteries, expressed her support for the new committee during the Southport Board of Aldermen’s April 13 meeting.
“I would be remiss if I did not take this opportunity to say how encouraged I am, Mr. Mayor, that after these months and months, that you are anticipating a cemetery committee,” Kirkman said. “I am anticipating over the next months and months and months, to see how this will come to fruition.”
Hatem also recommended that the city be able to use landscaping services to maintain the cemeteries if needed. Last year the city allocated money in the budget to hire part-time city workers to perform such tasks and was unable to fill the positions.
The City of Southport posted a notice online April 6 that it is seeking proposals from experienced landscaping companies for maintaining Northwood Cemetery (7.65 acres, (10) roads, Old Smithville Cemetery (2.4 acres), and (John Smith Cemetery (3.54 acres) and will accept bids through Thursday, May 4. “Each cemetery has a recommended maintenance plan. And each cemetery should be maintained on a weekly basis,” the post stated.