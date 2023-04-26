The Southport Planning Board approved a major site plan and traffic study for the Shoppes at Dutchman Village project at its April 20 meeting.
Located on the northeast corner of the intersection at J Swain Boulevard and Eason Street in Dutchman Village just south of Rivermist, Shoppes at Dutchman Village is a 30,000-square-foot project made up of a mixture of non-residential uses. The project was pretty close to compliant when it was originally proposed in January, Development Services Director Travis Henley said: some of the sidewalks needed to be extended to include Eason Street, and pedestrian connections needed to reach parking areas on the north side of the development.
Henley said a traffic study was a main topic of discussion, as it identified one intersection that was operating at “less than a level of service.” One recommendation called for signal-timing adjustments at the intersection of N.C. 211 and J Swain Boulevard in order to reduce some of the delays caused by the flow of northbound and southbound traffic in and out of Southport.
“It’s that way because they want to keep the traffic moving,” said Henley. “The study took the 211 (expansion) project in to account.”
City staff and a planning board review committee recommended approving the major site plan and traffic study. Henley said that compliance can be ensured during the building permit phase of the project, stating, “A certificate of occupancy is dependent on full inspection of everything.”
The restaurant that plans to anchor this site is Cape Fear Seafood Company, which has restaurants in Wilmington, Leland and Raleigh.
Other business
• The board approved a revision to a major site plan for Southport Crossing, Outparcel No. 2, due to the installation of an underground propane tank. The project, which is a three-unit building that will include a Starbucks, will be located near the intersection of Highways 211 and 133 next to CVS Pharmacy. Henley said the tank installation, associated landscaping and protective barriers, reduces the number of parking spaces by two, to 38. The city’s UDO requires the site to have 36 parking spots.
“They’re still in compliance,” said Henley. “This proposal meets all of those standards and will be reviewed again as we come forward for building permits.”
• The board unanimously approved a site plan application for the Prices Creek Townhomes Phase 2 major preliminary plat. City staff introduced the plat, which is located south of Rob Gandy Boulevard and west of East Leonard Street, on March 16. Originally approved in 2004, it is comprised of 17 acres inside the city limits. Henley said the applicant submitted a new preliminary plat with updates to lighting and delineated open space. The application included 3.92 acres of open space, which exceeded the city’s requirement. Henley said the developer addressed concerns related to the landscape plan and tree mitigation, and city staff recommended approval.
“It meets the standards and processes laid out in Southport’s UDO,” said Henley.
There are some questions regarding whether any sewer upgrades are needed to the project, but Henley said the application can still be conditionally approved during the evaluation process. Any sewer upgrades would be paid for by the developer.