Travis Henley

Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley presents the Dutchman Village plans. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

The Southport Planning Board approved a major site plan and traffic study for the Shoppes at Dutchman Village project at its April 20 meeting. 

Located on the northeast corner of the intersection at J Swain Boulevard and Eason Street in Dutchman Village just south of Rivermist, Shoppes at Dutchman Village is a 30,000-square-foot project made up of a mixture of non-residential uses. The project was pretty close to compliant when it was originally proposed in January, Development Services Director Travis Henley said: some of the sidewalks needed to be extended to include Eason Street, and pedestrian connections needed to reach parking areas on the north side of the development. 