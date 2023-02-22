Oak Island ABC store

The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive will be relocated to a new one at NE 79th Street and East Oak Island Drive. (Photo by Lee Hinnant)

 

Oak Island officials are moving forward with plans to relocate the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store to NE 79th Street and East Oak Island Drive.

Closing on the half-acre property is planned for Wednesday, February 22, after it was delayed last week.

