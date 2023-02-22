Oak Island officials are moving forward with plans to relocate the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store to NE 79th Street and East Oak Island Drive.
Closing on the half-acre property is planned for Wednesday, February 22, after it was delayed last week.
“The board has voted in favor of purchasing the property,” said ABC Chairman Jack Moore.
Late last year, the ABC board installed a sign asking for comments from the public about the proposed relocation. Moore said almost all concerns focused on two things: preservation of existing mature trees and traffic impacts.
Moore said the board will make every effort to preserve the largest trees on the site, which is seven lots zoned CB (community business).
As for traffic, said Moore, the new site is on a street corner and relocating the store from 5402 East Oak Island will not generate additional traffic.
The need to relocate the ABC store is clear, according to Moore: the existing store has 3,700-square-feet of space and was designed in 2001 to someday accommodate about $1-million in sales. Twenty-two years later, the store charts about $5-million in annual sales. Also, retail and warehouse space in the current store is insufficient and a strain on the staff, he said.
The new space will be more accommodating to staff and customers and allow Oak Island to expand its offerings, including top-shelf whiskeys which are growing in popularity. Depending on the final design, the board is looking at building about 7,000 square feet.
The ABC board gives the town 90-percent of its profits, setting some aside for capital needs. In fiscal year 2022, that contribution was $533,000.