St. James Town Council received the results of a water pressure report during its June 21 work session and were given options for how to get the biggest bang for its buck.
Last year St. James and Brunswick County entered into an agreement on a water pressure improvement project. St. James received $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and pledged it to the county as part of the projected $4 million project.
Larry Mitchell, a senior project manager with the engineering firm CDM Smith, presented the findings and recommendations from a recent study focused on areas within the community experiencing low pressure and to what extent. Some of the issues, Mitchell said, resulted from small diameter main water lines on some streets, limited feeds, dead end streets and development layouts. He identified Medina Court, Worthington Place and Somerdale Court as small line connections, listed in order of priority, that would benefit the most from increased flow through larger pipes.
Based on funding
Mitchell presented several recommendations to council that could possibly be completed by 2026, which is the deadline to spend ARPA funds. Brunswick County Utilities Director John Nichols recommended that the council formulate a plan for a base project with different alternatives that could be adjusted.
“That way, based on where the numbers come in, we can add or delete some of those projects based on funding,” Nichols said. “There is also the potential if we’re over budget, we can talk about having to fund some of the additional projects.”
At the top of several alternatives was upgrading the Brunswick County water treatment plant on Highway 211. The pressure increase from the plant, along with the addition of a pressure sustained valve that currently is part of the NCDOT 211 widening project, would serve as the base project. A 16-inch main line would continue down EF Middleton Boulevard and connect at Holly Harbor.
“The increase in pressure makes a big difference,” said Mitchell.
Goal is to do all
Once a selection committee made up of Nichols, St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp and Brent Lockamy, Brunswick County Deputy Director of Public Utilities, make their recommendation to council and a final design is approved, the project will go out to bid.
“What I anticipate is, it’s going to be basically similar to what Larry has just recommended to you,” Nichols said. “Highway 211 would be our base bid. Our goal would be to do all of it, but if we had to cut something out we would be able to make decisions based on one alternative or the other.”
The pressure sustained valve the DOT included in the 211 project will be completed by the time St. James would need it, said Nichols.