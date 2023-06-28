John Nichols

Brunswick County Utilities Director John Nichols speaks to St. James Town Council during the June 21 work session. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

St. James Town Council received the results of a water pressure report during its June 21 work session and were given options for how to get the biggest bang for its buck.

Last year St. James and Brunswick County entered into an agreement on a water pressure improvement project. St. James received $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and pledged it to the county as part of the projected $4 million project. 

