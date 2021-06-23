At its June 17 meeting, the Southport Planning Board approved a text amendment to the city’s unified development ordinance (UDO) that will put more teeth into regulations for short-term rentals in Southport. The approved amendment will now go to the board of aldermen (BOA) for review, discussion and potential adoption. Public comments about the proposed amendment – both for and against – dominated meeting business.
Summarizing the Board’s position on the issue, Board Chair Tish Hatem said, “The text amendment does not prohibit short term rentals or home stays but affords the city a way to regulate them into the proper areas of our city.” The board has identified 106 unique short term rental units within Southport with the majority of those being single-family homes.
Board statistics showed a 31-percent growth in rental units in Southport over the past year. While some bookings are handled through professional, local property management firms, the majority of privately owned, short-term rental units in Southport are booked through Airbnb, VRBO, Expedia, Priceline and other online sites with a median nightly rate of $195.
Extended public comment
Like the April and May meetings, a large number of attendees at last Thursday’s meeting signed up to talk during the public comment period which ran well over an hour.
Those speaking in favor of stronger regulation of short term rentals repeated several themes that were brought up in previous public comment sessions. Residents are alarmed at the growth in short term rentals, particularly within the city’s older neighborhoods.
Several speakers expressed worry that short-term rentals will “change who we are as a town,” and that Southport will “lose the unique character and charm that makes people want to move here and call it home,” as one speaker put it. Others expressed concerns about safety, trespassing, trash, litter, parking problems, and an inability to collect taxes and fees due on short term rental properties.
Becky Felton, a Caswell Avenue homeowner who has been canvassing her neighborhood
about the text amendments, said, “I spoke with one person who is very active in the community who is actually considering selling their house and moving because they are so concerned about what is happening in the downtown area of Southport with rentals.”
On the other side, those opposed to the amended and strengthened ordinance regulating short term rentals voiced a common theme that regulatory changes would eventually end the short term rental market in Southport. Many felt simply enforcing existing regulations already in place would alleviate the issues that distress Southport residents.
Kristin Goode, Marketing Director for Oak Island Accommodations, called for a balanced discussion of the issues by all parties involved.
“This draft you are proposing is overly harsh for short term rentals and does not fairly regulate the various accommodation options in Southport,” Goode said.
Others were opposed to the prohibition of special events and gatherings that can be held at short term rental properties, while some were supportive of an ordinance that promotes safety but were very much against other aspects of recommended text amendments because they were too restrictive.
City’s “vision and goals”
Following approval of the text amendments by the Planning Board, Hatem noted the statistical information regarding current status of short term rentals in Southport confirms the need for regulations on these types of lodgings. She reiterated there are 106 unique rental units disproportionately located in Southport’s historic district. Of those total units, 76-percent are single family homes and 85-percent of the rental units are entire homes. Additionally, the number of short term rental units in the city has grown by 31-percent since last year.
“Southport’s stated vision and goals in the comprehensive plan confirm the desire of the community to protect Southport’s historic and residential character,” Hatem stated, and referenced the city’s comprehensive plan (CAMA Core Land Use Plan), saying, “Southport will endeavor to preserve the city’s historic character and the residential areas.”
The Planning Board-approved text amendment has been referred to the Board of Aldermen. Prior to the BOA’s consideration of the recommendation, a public hearing with a public comment period will be held at the next regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting. Interested individuals can voice their concerns and opinions during that hearing.