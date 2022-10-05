Aside from a few areas of unusually high flooding and several downed trees, Southport came out of Hurricane Ian about as well as can be expected, city officials said Monday.
City crews spent part of Monday morning filling in dirt along the bulkhead at Waterfront Park. A CAMA water access point at the end of Atlantic Avenue remained closed as a result of damage suffered from Hurricane Ian on Friday, but Southport could’ve fared much worse.
‘It could’ve been a lot worse’
Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said the city reported wind gusts as high as 78 mph, leading to trees coming down and a very high tide that inundated the area around the Yacht Basin on Friday. During the storm’s peak hours between Thursday evening and midday Saturday, Drew said fire and EMS responded to 34 calls while the city was under a state of emergency. A home on Cape Fear Drive sustained storm damage from a fallen limb, and Drew estimated about a dozen trees came down on power lines.
“The city fared very well,” Drew said. “We had a very large tide, but it was just a minimal storm and I’m glad of it. The worst damage was to the bulkhead on the waterfront. It could’ve been a lot worse.
“We were spared from what it could have been.”
Photo taking at waterfront
Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring reported several road closures due to flooding that was mainly centered around the Yacht Basin. Bay and Lord streets experienced the most flooding, which often happens when a King Tide occurs. Leonard Street also flooded for a little while during the storm.
“The major issue was down on Bay Street in the corridor where we usually have the King Tide flooding,” said Coring. “We had some EMS and fire calls, but they were all storm related. There were some (power) lines down and popping, but we didn’t have to get people out of vehicles and stuff like that. The flooding was more down around the yacht basin and we are a little used to that with the King Tide, although this was a little more than that. It pushed the water in pretty heavy, but when all was said and done we were pretty fortunate that there weren’t a lot of damages.”
One of the biggest concerns Coring found was people gathering down at Waterfront Park wanting to take selfies as the storm surge crashed into the bulkhead. One person nearly lost their balance taking a picture, Coring said, and officers had to make sure onlookers didn’t put themselves in harm’s way.
“It wasn’t bad,” Coring said. “We had some people taking selfies with the waves crashing over their heads and that kind of thing. There were some folks who were getting a little close to the bulkhead so we asked them to step back. For the most part we were very fortunate.”
Atlantic Avenue damage
Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill said some of the most expensive damage to the city occurred at the end of Atlantic Avenue. Storm surge destroyed a bulkhead and created a sink hole at a CAMA water access point at the the end of Atlantic Avenue that will need to be fixed. In the past, Hemphill said CAMA has streamlined the permitting phase of such projects if the damage was caused naturally.
“I think we came out of it pretty good,” said Hemphill. “The end of Atlantic Avenue is really the only big area. We had to totally shut that down. The bulkhead and the steps down to the beach will have to be redone. It definitely could’ve been a lot worse with the beating the waterfront took. Other than Atlantic Street, we did pretty good.”
Hemphill said she planned to go out on the water with the fire department this week to see if there is any damage that can’t be spotted from the land.
St. James: nothing serious
St. James came out of Hurricane Ian with no serious damage.
Town Manager Jeff Repp said there were scattered tree limbs that came down around St. James and residents on the waterfront experienced higher than normal tides, but overall the community ended up on the good side of the storm.
“It’s primarily just branches and stuff that got blown down, but there is no serious damage whatsoever,” Repp said. “There was some minor flooding with the high tide on Friday, but it was in the areas that normally experience it so they were prepared. They had quite a bit of stuff wash up into their yards from the Intracoastal Waterway. Some areas of town got more of it, in terms of debris, than others. Other than that, no complaints.”
St. James typically conducts a vegetative cleanup every week for half of St. James’ residents. Due to the storm, Repp said the town plans to hold two cleanups this week - one on Thursday and one on Friday - in an effort to remove as much debris as possible.
“Our contractor is going to bring in additional resources to make sure they can pick up as much in the town in those two days,” said Repp. “We want to double up and do the entire town.
“Overall, we did pretty well.”