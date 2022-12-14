Clearing of the vegetation in the washed-out dams in Boiling Spring Lakes has begun. This is a view of the progress at Pine Lake dam. The restoration of the four dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 is scheduled to begin in March 2023. Photo by Michael Paul.
The city of Boiling Spring Lakes will issue, receive and award during December through February construction bids for the $56.8-million dam restoration project.
Financing approvals for the project will take place in February and construction is scheduled to begin in March, City Manager Gordon Hargrove told the Board of Commissioners during the Dec. 6 meeting at City Hall. Commissions in attendance were Kimberly Sherwood, Teagan Hall and Mayor Pro-tem Tom Guzulaitis. Mayor Jeff Winecoff and Commissioner David Mammay were excused from attending for health reasons.
Construction is set for three years, ending in March 2026. Water impoundment will follow.
The dams were destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Funding will come from a variety of sources, including federal, state and county funds, and a November voter-approved bond referendum that will allow the city to borrow up to $5-million.
Related to this, the board approved a resolution approving a utilities relocation agreement with Duke Energy Progress. The cost is $816,273.
Separately, the Drayton Road paving expenditures were $768,973, well within the grant of $922,306. Guardrails as needed will be installed using the remaining money.
Grant application
The board approved a resolution to approve the grant application to North Carolina Department of Transportation for the paved trails and sidewalk feasibility study grant program. The pedestrian plan was adopted Nov. 4, 2020, and provides priorities for sidewalks and multipurpose paths throughout the city. The feasibility study would be used for the Tier I project corridor outlined in the plan.
According to the staff report, “this would be considered a large-scale study, which ranges between $80,000 and $120,000 for 3-15 miles studied. A local match is not required for the feasibility study.”
Fire, police stations
The board approved the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund grant agreement for Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue. The volunteer department was awarded a grant similar to the direct appropriation the city received from the state in the amount of $14 million for the dam restoration project. The fire department is due to receive $250,000. The grant was listed in the General Assembly committee report as the city of Boiling Spring Lakes, and the city had to accept the grant and convey the funds to the fire department.
The renovation of the new police department building is on schedule and is expected to be completed in March, 2023.
Appointments
The board reappointed Lucille Launderville and Sharon Zakszeski to the Planning Board for two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024. The board voted 2-1 to appoint David Van der Vossen as second alternate to the Planning Board for a two-year term beginning Jan. 10, 2023. Sherwood and Hall voted yes. Guzulaitis voted no.
The board appointed Lisa Wrenn to the Community Appearance Commission for an unexpired term ending July 9, 2023. The board appointed Thomas Modafferi and Mike Stratton to the Community Appearance Commission for terms ending Dec. 6, 2026. The board appointed Kevin Higgins to the Community Appearance Commission for a term ending Dec. 6, 2025.
Briefs
■ BSL Fire Rescue in November reported 58 EMS calls and 28 fire calls.
■ The next citizens forum is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at City Hall.
■ City Hall will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26-27 for Christmas. City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day.
■ The next regular commissioners meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.