Pine Lake

Clearing of the vegetation in the washed-out dams in Boiling Spring Lakes has begun. This is a view of the progress at Pine Lake dam. The restoration of the four dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 is scheduled to begin in March 2023. Photo by Michael Paul.

The city of Boiling Spring Lakes will issue, receive and award during December through February construction bids for the $56.8-million dam restoration project.

Financing approvals for the project will take place in February and construction is scheduled to begin in March, City Manager Gordon Hargrove told the Board of Commissioners during the Dec. 6 meeting at City Hall. Commissions in attendance were Kimberly Sherwood, Teagan Hall and Mayor Pro-tem Tom Guzulaitis. Mayor Jeff Winecoff and Commissioner David Mammay were excused from attending for health reasons.