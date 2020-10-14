As you pass through the main gates and come around a bend on St. James Drive, a large blue sign on the left reads, “If change did not exist, a flower would be just a seed hidden in the ground. Change is a new beginning.
“Welcome to St. James Plantation.”
The message makes an impression on Daniel Diehl, especially when he thinks about casting his vote to drop the word “plantation” from the name of his neighborhood.
“I thought, ‘Wow, that makes perfect sense,’” Diehl said of the quote. “As time goes by, you start looking at things differently, and you say, ‘Yeah, I think it should be changed.’”
However, when you drive around the predominantly-white community, it’s clear some of Diehl’s neighbors are strongly opposed to the idea. A bumper sticker on the truck ahead of him reads “Keep St. James Plantation Great.” A few signs staked in green lawns protest “Save Our Plantation.”
“The people living here, the majority are older people, and a lot of them don’t want change of any kind,” Diehl said.
Results of the vote to remove the word “plantation” from the St. James Plantation Property Owners’ Association (POA) will be announced this Saturday in a virtual meeting, but most people are confident they already know the outcome.
“It’s going to lose,” said Bill McCormack, writer of the popular St. James’ column Members2Members. “The name won’t be changed with this vote.”
The St. James POA announced in July it would take a vote on the issue.
In light of the national social justice movement sparked by George Floyd’s police-involved death in May, and like many other “plantations” across the country, the POA heard pleas from its members for a change in its branding, but there were also those who asked for the name to be protected.
Of the 5,100 properties that could cast a vote in the POA election, it will take 3,400 of them to favor striking the word “plantation” (and turning out to vote to begin with) just to start the process of changing the name. Yet, in past POA elections, only 800 to 1,000 ballots were cast.
POA President Jerry Iverson said the requirement for a supermajority prevents the board or any minority of people from making changes that could “adversely impact the majority of the membership.”
“This decision should not be made by the board or a few people,” he added. “It is a decision that should be made by the total membership.”
There will likely be increased turnout this year due to the controversial name change being on the ballot and six candidates competing for two openings on the POA Board.
McCormack said he would have preferred if the name change vote was delayed and he’s anticipating property values will fall as a result of the vote.
“There really wasn’t enough research done on the economic impact of a community that’s 99.9% white voting to keep the name plantation … What we are also doing is labeling ourselves,” he said. “I don’t understand what the game is.”
If it were to pass, the POA would still need to take a second vote, which would require a 75% vote of each type of membership, per the rules outlined in the legal documents that established St. James Plantation about 30 years ago.