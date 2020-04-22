Brunswick County announced two more deaths due to the coronavirus, one of a resident and one of a non-resident, and four new positive cases this past week.
The resident passed away on April 15. They were over 65, had underlying medical conditions, and caught the virus through contact with a travel-related case.
The non-resident was also over 65. They tested for the virus while visiting the area. Their household contacts are continuing to quarantine.
“We understand that this is a challenging and frustrating time for many people in our county and state, but these unfortunate deaths are reminders of how contagious and dangerous this virus can be,” said Health and Human Services Director David Stanley. “Please continue to be cautious, stay home as much as possible, and monitor your health at this time.”
The county also reported three residents and one non-resident tested positive this week. Two of the residents contracted the virus through travel exposure and one was in contact with someone who traveled to an area with widespread community transmission. The non-resident caught the illness through contact with another non-resident case.
Of the 1,000-plus tests conducted in Brunswick County, 46 have come back positive. Thirty-eight of the cases are residents and eight are non-residents.
Thirty-three of the 46 cases are recovered and four are dead; only nine people are currently ill, and all of them are isolating at home.
However, it’s likely there are more cases in the area than the county reports. People with mild symptoms may be advised to self-quarantine without taking a test, therefore their case goes unreported. Only 24 tests were pending as of Tuesday.
Statewide, nearly 7,000 North Carolinians have tested positive in 93 counties. More than 200 people are dead and 400-plus people were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
The coronavirus is now the leading cause of death in the U.S. In less than a month, COVID-19 deaths surpassed the number of flu deaths in North Carolina. There have been more than 160 flu deaths in the state since the start of the season in September. The first coronavirus death was reported on March 24.
Despite this, there is mounting pressure to reopen the economy. The governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire this coming Wednesday. State officials are stating that, before restrictions can be relaxed, there needs to be increased testing, improved contact tracing, and reduced numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Experts tell us it would be dangerous to lift our restrictions all at once,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Rather than an on/off light switch, we are viewing this as a dimmer switch that can be adjusted incrementally.”
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 746,625 cases and 39,083 deaths as of Tuesday.
County employee tests positive
A Brunswick County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The county sent a notice on April 13 to co-workers who may have been in the same building as the infected employee.
According to the memo, the person has not reported to the workplace since becoming symptomatic and is currently isolating. They notified human resources of their positive test on April 13.
The letter to the person’s co-workers informed them that they were not identified as having an increased risk, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. If a person was in close contact with the patient, they would hear from the health department.
The county is not releasing any further information about the employee, including the building or department they report to.
When asked if the positive test would change the way the county is currently operating, county spokesperson Meagan Kascsak said they are continuing with the advanced sanitization of all buildings that began March 16. She added that there’s been limited contact as all visitation is currently by appointment only.
Individual department heads are coordinating with the county manager to offer alternate work schedules, telecommuting options and time-off requests.
Brunswick County has 1,044 full-time and 197 part-time employees. The most recent data from the county indicates that 134 staff members are approved to telework and 41 of those are allowed to work on rotation. Ninety-six employees are permitted to work on alternate or rotating work schedules. Kascsak noted that the numbers change frequently based on employee or department needs.
Matthew’s Ministry lists sites
Matthew’s Ministry has listed the following distribution sites for this week:
• Wednesday, April 22: 4-6 p.m. — Beach Road Baptist Church, 4457 Flagship Ave., Southport.
• Thursday, April 23: 1-3 p.m. — Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road, Sunset Beach.
• Friday, April 24: 10 a.m. to noon — Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Road, Leland; 4-5 p.m. — The Leland Church (TLC), 1107 New Pointe Blvd., Suite 24, Leland; 4-6 p.m. — Generations Church, 4019 Executive Park Blvd., St. James.
Matthew’s Ministry food bags can also be picked up at Brunswick Family Assistance by appointment only. The Shallotte office number is 910-754-4766. The Leland office number is 910-408-1700.
Three high schools provide meals
The three high schools continue to provide drive-thru meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the Transportation Department will continue to serve meals to homes that are on their route. No reservation is needed. Pull up and let the staff know how many student meals you need. If you currently receive meals or recently requested them from an alternate location, you need to login to the bus transportation website on Saturday or Sunday to check for bus stop times for the following week. You can find frequently asked questions about student meals services and the online preorder form at https://bit.ly/StudentMealFAQ.
Meal locator texting available
N.C. Public Schools and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have rolled out an 877-877 meal locator texting resource for parents and guardians. Families who need help finding meals for their children ages 18 and younger can text FOODNC to 877-877 to locate nearby free meal sites. After entering their address, families will receive a text with the location and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru meal sites while schools are closed. Sites have been set up across the state with school and community partners.
Seniors can request delivered meals
Eligible seniors age 60 and up can request home meal deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays (two hot and three frozen) through the Meals on Wheels program or RSVP for drive-thru meal service on select days at a BSRI center/site if they have not already. Contact BSRI at www.bsrinc.org to learn more and sign up for either of these services.
WIC provides services by phone
The WIC Program is a supplemental nutrition program that provides food, nutrition education and breastfeeding support to income-eligible women who are pregnant, have recently given birth, are breastfeeding, as well as to infants and children up to 5 years of age. Brunswick County’s WIC team members are providing all services over the phone. Call 910-253-2288.
New state food program for children
Gov. Roy Cooper announced April 20 that North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, to help families purchase food for children impacted by school closings due to COVID-19. NCDHHS is working to operationalize the program and families will begin to receive this benefit in coming weeks.
The program provides a benefit on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children are eligible for free and reduced lunch at school. Families will receive $250 in P-EBT benefits per child, provided in two installments, with the possibility of an additional benefit if North Carolina schools are closed beyond May 15. Families will be able to use the P-EBT benefit to purchase food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores.
Families will not need to apply for the P-EBT program. P-EBT eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card. P-EBT eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will be mailed a new EBT card in the next few weeks. Families who receive a new EBT card will receive a letter from DHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said, “The P-EBT program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.”
County parks will remain open
All Brunswick County parks remain open to the public at their regularly scheduled hours. All park visitors need to practice social distancing (approximately six feet between you and others) and cannot gather in groups — including children, teenagers and young adults. These measures are necessary to keep each other as safe as possible. The county will continue to monitor the parks to ensure compliance with state mandates and guidelines. Park restrooms are only open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to give more time to clean the restrooms based on advanced disinfection/sterilization protocol in response to the coronavirus.