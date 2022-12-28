Bullfrog Corner

Andrew Laing wants to add two floors on top of the existing one-story structure that houses retail shop Bullfrog Corner at Moore and Howe streets for apartments.

 

December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 

101 E. Moore St.