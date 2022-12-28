December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point.
101 E. Moore St.
City Planner Maureen Meehan updated the board on 101 E. Moore St., where property owner Andrew Laing, wants to add two floors on top of the existing one-story structure that houses retail shop Bullfrog Corner.
Meehan said the applicants are working towards satisfying parking requirements and another review committee meeting will be scheduled once an updated site plan is submitted.
Chairman Sue Hodgin and planning board members Scott Jones and Fred Fiss serve on the review committee.
115 N. Howe St.
The review committee for the 115 N. Howe St. project met Dec. 14 with members raising many of the same questions that have been swirling for months, regarding parking, safety and the impact on the city’s infrastructure.
Property owners Eric and Frankie Beacham would like to replace the current Carr Insurance building with a three-story multi-purpose structure that would feature retail space and a rooftop restaurant.
The applicants submitted new renderings of the building that Hodgin said still left it “considerably different from the central business district’s core character.” Attorneys for both the city and the applicants attended the Dec. 14 meeting, along with city departments involved in a technical review of the proposal that was held in September.
“The questions were regarding safety concerns, the number of exits for emergencies based on the occupancy level, and the continued concerns regarding traffic impacts,” said Hodgin. “The committee expressed continued concerns regarding ... the addition of, and placement of, dumpsters directly against a fence separating the business from a residential property, placement of furniture and accessories for a rooftop bar area that would exceed the 40-foot height limit, and parking.”
Under the current submitted maximum occupancy of 600-plus, Hodgin, who serves on the review committee with Fiss and Gustavo Mibelli, stated the system development fees for the project would be more than $1 million. The building would account for 3% of the city’s sewer usage and total sewer capacity, or the equivalent of 65 three-bedroom homes. With an occupancy of 200, Hodgin said the site would account for 1.4% of the city’s sewer capacity or the equivalent of 29 three-bedroom homes.
“Several items about the above concerns were requested, so no recommendation is coming from the committee to the planning board tonight,” said Hodgin. “The applicant rejected a request for the production of a parking study.”
Sunny Point
Meehan said a review committee is expected to meet in early 2023 to provide a recommendation on the city-owned property near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point. The committee is tasked with providing a recommendation on whether the property should be maintained by the city or put up for sale.
Meehan said the committee cannot consider any other factors such as who the city might sell the property to – The Polote Corporation and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission both have expressed interest in the 441-acre tract of land near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point.
Polote Corporation wants to mine the site for dirt to rebuild protective earth berms at the Sunny Point ammunitions depot.
Alleyway abandonment
A review committee was created to consider a request for the abandonment of an alleyway that runs parallel with Caldwell Avenue. Gaines Brown and Tina Monk sent a letter to the city in October requesting the abandonment of the alley behind their properties in order to create a greenway space. Chris Jones, Donnie Joyner and Will Hewett will serve on the review committee.
“In a situation like this, I’ll actually go to the site and look at it first,” Hewett said. “It’s a whole lot different than just looking at it on a map. Usually we talk to all of the property owners. We have requested a letter from all of the property owners who may be affected – that way everyone is on the same sheet of music, even if it doesn’t affect them directly. If everybody is in agreement, as long as we have a good consensus on it, there should be no problem going forward.”
In other business: Meehan said city staff continues to work on language of a new short-term rental ordinance.