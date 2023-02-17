Some residents unhappy with recent decisions to charge for beach-area parking have stopped their efforts to recall four of six members of Oak Island Town Council.
Oak Island Civic League has “decided to relinquish our efforts to recall four members of our town council,” petitioner Colleen Zieglar wrote in a prepared statement.
Sheila Bell, Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin and Mayor Pro Tem John Bach were served notice of the attempt at a recall petition on January 26. As of February 13, they had presented fewer than 500 signatures to elections officials; a recall election requires 2,050 signatures (25-percent of voters) that would have to be filed by February 27.
“The…recall was born out of frustration with the council not listening to its constituents,” the statement reads. “A large number of Oak Island residents were against the issue…yet council voted to pass and implement the proposal.”
The petitioners stated they had spoken with many residents who believed their voices were not granted an audience.
“While the recall may be seen as a drastic measure, it was our only option to be heard. We faced many challenges in our venture including but not limited to:
• Attempting to establish the Oak Island Civic League and implement a recall at the same time.
• A 30-day time frame to obtain the required 2,050 signatures.
• Finite number of available volunteers (started with 11 and were quickly down to seven).
“We would like to thank Oak Island residents, civic league members and especially our hard-working volunteers for their support and efforts. We could not have gotten our 580-plus signatures without you… “It is our hope that the Oak Island Town Council has taken notice that residents expect their representatives to not only hear what is being said, but to apply it to their decision making process in the future.”
The petitions did not target Mayor Liz White, who may vote only during a tie, or Council Member Bill Craft, who has been mostly unsupportive of a plan to start charging for parking at beach access areas and along town spaces in the second row. The contract with Otto Connect calls for charging and enforcement to begin April 1.