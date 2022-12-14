There’s still a long road ahead, but Oak Island leaders pulled one space closer to a paid parking plan at beach areas Tuesday night. Out of four possible contenders. Town council members unanimously selected Otto Connect’s base proposal for negotiation moving forward.
Council made it clear that the town wants a parking plan that allows residents to park at no extra charge in all 1,200 spaces, as well as a “rigorous” enforcement program and a revenue stream.
The vote allows town officials to negotiate the details of the contract which will come before council at its regular January 2023 meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem John Bach, who was re-elected to the position for 2023, described the parking process as complex and not yet complete. He said the goal all along has been to reduce the chaos during the tourist season and create a way to capture some revenue, especially from day-trippers. Bach said the town wants an easy-to-use system with flat fees that will be essentially free to residents and property owners.
Council Member Mark Martin said the goal is to protect users and town residents.
“Oak Island is going to paid parking,” said Council Member Bill Craft. “I asked for other details. I got my answers. I will still say - what is best for the people of Oak Island?”
Mayor Liz White said the town still has hard work to do with negotiating the final contract.
“We have proof of concept,” Bach said. “Now, we negotiate a contract.”
Council also approved a contract for stormwater improvements to Ocean Drive and received an overview of the fiscal 2021 audit, among other business.
See more details in the December 21 edition of The State Port Pilot.