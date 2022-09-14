A citizens forum is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at South Brunswick High School to provide the latest information about the Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration project and bond referendum.
During the Sept. 6 Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall, interim City Manager Michael Hargett reminded everyone about the Nov. 8 referendum to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. Hargett said Michael Hanson of McGill Associates will be on hand to do a presentation on the bond referendum.
Pending the referendum, the plan is to issue, receive and review construction bids by Dec. 31. The award of the construction contract is planned for March 31. The construction is scheduled to be completed in March 2026. Water impoundment will follow.
According to a report prepared in July by Davenport Public Finance, the estimated cost of the restoration is $51,824,268. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $19,945,181, the state $14 million and the county $3 million. The city needs $14,879,087 to cover the rest of the cost.
The board is awaiting word this month on whether a grant of $14.9 million has been approved by the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
Hargett said the streambed restoration project is working at four sites around the lake bed, and noted this is separate from the dam restoration project.
Street paving
The paving of Mission Road has been completed. A small section of Crystal Road is to be paved. After Drayton Road is paved, Hargett said he will meet with the engineer, public works superintendent and finance director to determine whether funds allow paving another road.
Dog registration
A workshop is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, among the commissioners, the police department and Parks & Recreation “to thoroughly review all aspects and potentially research better wording in the (dog registration) ordinance.”
Proclamations
Mayor Jeff Winecoff proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Boiling Spring Lakes.
The board declared September as Preparedness Month in Boiling Spring Lakes, and it “encourages all citizens to provide for ‘A Lasting Legacy’ to their loved ones by developing an emergency plan, building an emergency kit and communicating their emergency plan to all members of their household and/or workplace.”
Briefs
• The police department building is expected to be completed by March 20, 2023.
• BSL Fire Rescue responded to 62 EMS calls and 21 fire calls in August.
• The board appointed Hannalore Martin to the Special Events Committee as second alternate for a term of three years ending Sept. 5, 2025.
• The board reappointed Mary Pongonis to the Special Events Committee for a term of three years ending Oct. 1, 2025
• The next summer concert series dates are 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 23, at Spring Lake Park.
• Open House at the new disc golf course will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the community center, 1 Leeds Road.
The next regular Board of Commissioners meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The board met in closed session for an economic development contractual discussion and potential property acquisition discussion.