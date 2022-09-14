A citizens forum is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at South Brunswick High School to provide the latest information about the Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration project and bond referendum.

During the Sept. 6 Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall, interim City Manager Michael Hargett reminded everyone about the Nov. 8 referendum to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. Hargett said Michael Hanson of McGill Associates will be on hand to do a presentation on the bond referendum.