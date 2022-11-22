Southport’s search for a new city manager didn’t end with the hiring of Bonnie Therrien last month.
When Therrien replaced former city manager Gordon Hargrove at the end of October, she was only hired on an interim basis. The Southport Board of Aldermen approved Therrien’s contract at its Nov. 10 meeting, but its terms are only for three to six months and not viewed as permanent.
Therrien recommended to the board during its recent meeting that it should start searching for a city manager as soon as possible. The search will become more complicated as the holidays approach, Therrien said, and it’s important for the aldermen to consider what they’re looking for in a candidate.
“It’s really important that we at least post the ad,” Therrien said, referring to the position. “We can get that going so we can start getting resumes in. Starting in January, we would then have an opportunity to start interviews.”
Therrien plans to meet with aldermen in the coming weeks to find out what qualifications they feel the new city manager should possess. Finding a permanent city manager will be challenging, she said, due to the position.
“There are not a lot of people out there applying for these jobs,” stated Therrien. “I know you want people with local experience but, if you want a professional, I would highly recommend you go national and see what’s out there.”
She said that a national search is more expensive because the city often is expected to pay the expenses for candidates who travel to interview. Aldermen John Allen stated he would like to see someone closer to Southport, particularly one with a skill set suited for the area.
“To me, the ideal situation would be to have somebody who has been working in North Carolina because we have our own set of laws and statutes,” Allen said. “Equally, to me, is somebody who has coastal development history, FEMA reimbursement experience, emergency preparedness, emergency response … and that type of thing. I don’t know that we need a national search. Is it possible to have a regional search, so it splits the difference?
“I’m struggling with thinking of somebody who is a city manager in Montana coming here and dealing with the unique situations and issues that we have.”
Alderman Tom Lombardi also expressed a desire to include coastal management as part of the candidate’s qualifications. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said it was important to have a city manager who lived in Southport who also has related experience in dealing with the coast.
Davis reappointed to ABC board
Aldermen have approved Willie Davis’ reappointment to the city’s ABC Board. Davis currently serves as the ABC board’s chairman, but his reappointment took nearly six months after aldermen slow-walked a vote. The delay, and ensuing accusations from several aldermen concerning the ABC board and its practices, sparked a feud between the two boards which came to a head during a recent joint meeting where ABC board members expressed disappointment with how a few aldermen handled Davis’ reappointment.
• Aldermen selected Wooten Engineering for the city’s USDA sewer rehabilitation project.