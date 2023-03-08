Southport Board of Aldermen have a decision to make when it comes to the traffic pattern at the yacht basin.
When the state allowed businesses to reopen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, city officials decided to make Yacht Basin Drive a one-way street. The proposed temporary change from a two-way street was made at the request of business owners in the area who wanted to provide more social distancing for people waiting in line at nearby restaurants.
Efforts to revert the street back to two-way a few months later was met with a public who had grown accustomed to and embraced the change. The issue resurfaced at the aldermen’s March 3 agenda workshop and is expected to be discussed further at the board’s Thursday night monthly meeting.
Aldermen can choose to leave Yacht Basin Drive one-way and address several areas of concerns related to signage and painted traffic lines or go back to it being a two-way street.
“We’ve got to have a decision, one way or the other,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said. “The business owners want the two-way streets back and it’s so important to include them in this discussion. They really have the observation much more than any of us do. We need to make a decision and implement it quickly. The reason they did that was Covid. Most of those business owners, and the police and fire chief all want to go back to two-way because the one-way thing has been a mess.”
Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring said he supported going back to a two-way street but, even if it doesn’t, the city needs to make the traffic patterns clear for motorists and pedestrians. Coring recommended repainting traffic lines in the roads and adding the proper signage and parking barriers.
“My stance is either we go in and get those corrections made before the busy season, which is already upon us, or put it in two directions like it was before,” Coring said. “I would support it going back to two-way traffic, or we need to make it more visible and define those walkways. Right now, I don’t feel we’re doing that the best we can. I would support two ways.”
Maria Swenson, owner of Provision Company, told the board that she also supported going back to two-lane traffic in the area. Swenson initially supported the switch three years ago, but said it never was meant to be permanent and is having a negative impact on surrounding neighborhoods. Yacht Basin Drive ends at Brunswick Street where drivers must make a left turn to exit the area. To get back to the yacht basin, a motorist has to travel nearly a mile through a residential neighborhood.
“I’m asking that it goes back to the way it was,” said Swenson. “It worked, for 27 years that I know of. I never saw any issues. Let’s not divert traffic into residential areas. Let’s keep that commercial area separate.”
Coring said he understands the concerns of residents in the area who have to deal with the influx of daily traffic as a result of the change.
“People can go down West Moore (Street) and park at Fishy Fishy (Cafe), but if they decide they want to go to Provision Company or over to Frying Pan (Restaurant), they can’t make a left,” Coring said. “They have to go all the way back through that residential area to get back around. That’s something to be noticed. That’s a unique area of our city, and there’s not a whole lot you can do. There’s not a lot of land there to put sidewalks down Brunswick Street. We just have to try to create ways to make it as safe as we can.”
Wes MacCleod from the Cape Fear Council of Governments presented findings from a study of the area to the board, and some of the study’s recommendations included a waterfront boardwalk. MacCleod said a proper study of the area would cost approximately $100,000. The city paid the Cape Fear Council of Government $8,000 for its efforts.
Mayor’s term debated
Aldermen are expected to once again discuss mayoral terms at this month’s meeting. Alderman tabled the agenda item last month and held another heated back-and-forth discussion at the March 3 workshop. Alderman John Allen would like to see the board move forward with pursuing a change to the mayor’s term from two to four years. Alderman Lowe Davis isn’t opposed to the change, but is more interested in a comprehensive review of the city’s charter to address several issues, such as Southport’s ward system instead of a piecemeal approach.
Shoreline project
Aldermen also need to decide how much of its shoreline will be included in an upcoming stabilization project design. Engineer Chris Creed with Olsen Associates spoke with aldermen Feb. 27 about a shoreline stabilization project. He divided Southport’s shoreline into six segments and aldermen have to decide how many will be included in the project. Creed recommended including all six, as the board can come back later and remove items.