Southport Board of Aldermen have a decision to make when it comes to the traffic pattern at the yacht basin. 

When the state allowed businesses to reopen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, city officials decided to make Yacht Basin Drive a one-way street. The proposed temporary change from a two-way street was made at the request of business owners in the area who wanted to provide more social distancing for people waiting in line at nearby restaurants. 