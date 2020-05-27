Area restaurants are gradually re-opening: as of Friday, eateries were allowed to seat up to 50-percent of their usual capacity, provided they also follow a host of sanitary and physical distancing guidelines.
Some are taking a more cautious approach than required by the latest emergency order.
Southport
Dry Street Pub & Pizza is continuing to only offer take-out, and intends to do so until it is allowed to open under normal circumstances.
General Manager Ashley Kincaide said the building is too small to open its dining room at 50-percent capacity.
“We would have only been able to have four, maybe five tables, which wouldn’t have been enough people for us to make the money that we need to do dine-in,” Kincaide said.
While business wasn’t booming as it does on an ordinary Memorial Day weekend, Kincaide said the pub was still busy, surely the busiest it’s been since COVID-19 hit. It helps that their menu mainly features food people typically can take to-go anyway, like pizza and subs.
The restaurant has signs posted directing people to come to the porch one at a time to place orders and reminding guests to keep a social distance from others while waiting. This past weekend was the first time in a while that customers were allowed to sit in the chairs outside, which were spaced six feet apart.
Oliver’s on the Cape Fear manager Ben Pierson noticed a theme over the weekend: people wanted to sit outside and were reluctant to be inside.
The waterfront restaurant set up 10 tables in the dining room and 11 in its backyard and also removed its bar seating.
“We did think it would be busier, but maybe people are playing the ‘wait and see’ for dining in, so things were very different for us,” Pierson said.
Oliver’s is also facing an additional challenge: Google has it listed as “permanently closed,” and they have not been able to get it corrected.
“I don’t know what it would look like if we were listed as open, for tourists,” Pierson said. “I don’t want to paint a picture like we’re sitting here dead but it’s just, maybe, people didn’t realize we did increase our outdoor seating.”
Oliver’s was closed during the majority of the stay-at-home order and focused on carry-out at its sister restaurant, Moore Street Oyster Bar. Early last week, knowing Phase 2 was approaching, Oliver’s started offering meals for pick up.
“We didn’t want to just … have two days to prepare for indoor dining so we brought product and brought some staff back just to kind of take care of the dining room,” Pierson said. “There was so much stuff to do with new guidelines and that’s not even dealing with the product.”
Due to the uncertainty of the situation, Oliver’s is sticking with a limited menu.
“We don’t want to be saddled with a ton of product and not be able to sell it,” Pierson said.
The restaurant called its staff members to work prior to opening to conduct training on new policies, such as how to reset a table now and what surfaces need to be sanitized. Staff members are asked questions each day about any potential symptoms they may be experiencing.
The Frying Pan opened for the first time after temporarily closing on March 17 with a staff newly trained in serving in a pandemic, disposable menus and serveware, and an air purification system that’s said to kill airborne bacteria and viruses.
All of its employees completed the “Count On Me NC” program, a COVID-19 training developed by public health officials and food safety experts. The restaurant installed an Air Knight system, which uses germicidal UV lights to reduce contaminants. It set up hand sanitizer stations and is using disposable menus, silverware, plates and cups at all tables.
“We had a much better weekend than I anticipated,” said General Manager Craig Blanks, adding that the restaurant probably sold the most to-go orders it ever had.
To comply with social distancing, the restaurant dropped its number of indoor tables from 21 – plus a community table – to about seven inside tables and no community table. Only 65 people are allowed in the building at a time.
The city tested a new traffic pattern for cars and pedestrians this past weekend in the Yacht Basin, where Frying Pan is located. Bay Street operated as a one-way starting at Caswell Avenue and continuing just past Fishy Fishy.
“The traffic pattern got used to it pretty quick,” Blanks said. “I think it was a good idea by the city.”
Oak Island
Swain’s Cut Restaurant will begin seating a limited number of patrons indoors by reservation only, said Towhee Swain. The chefs will continue preparing “heat and eat” family meals for curbside pickup and Swain also expects to serve diners at some outdoor tables.
Blake Conklin of Shagger Jack’s will allow patrons to dine at one of five outside tables as long as they follow physical distancing rules.
“We’re not going to be open for inside dining until everything kinda calms down,” Conklin explained. A point-of-sale terminal has been installed at the outside tiki bar and the restaurant is also using Swipeby, a new smartphone application that allows diners to order, pay and tip online. The application alerts the restaurant when the patron pulls into the parking lot, kind of like Uber transportation. Shagger Jack’s has reserved some parking spaces for Swipeby patrons, so they never have to leave their vehicles.
Oak Island Golf Club and Duffer’s manager Steve Isley said reopening the restaurant was limited mainly by their ability to get enough help. Staff has moved about half of the furniture to a corner, and spaced out the remaining tables and chairs to comply with rules. No one is allowed to sit or stand at the bar, and Isley expects to also offer outdoor seating.
Ed Pruitt of Pirates Deck said all of its tables are at least six feet apart, and that he made disposable menus and would not allow anyone to sit or stand at the bar.
“We’re just asking people to be patient,” he said.