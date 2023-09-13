In reaction to concerns residents have expressed about people sleeping in city parks and staying on city property after closing hours, Southport is considering changes to its parks and recreation ordinances.
A proposed parks ordinance amendment would close all city parks at dusk, define public property, prohibit all camping and sleeping in city parks, and explain penalties and enforcement.
Parks and recreation director Heather Hemphill, Police Chief Todd Coring and Maj. Tony Burke have recommended the changes, which are seen as a way to better manage loitering and the overnight presence of people in the parks.
Camping would be defined as, “sleeping, making preparations to sleep (including lying down or the laying down of bedding for the purpose of sleeping), and/or storing personal belongings; the placement of tents, huts, tarps; parking of a motor vehicle, motor home or trailer, or mooring of a vessel or another type of structure for living accommodation purposes. Camping as defined in this section is deemed as public nuisance, and the City may summarily remove a temporary shelter, bedding, or personal belongings.”
In addition to being a misdemeanor, any violation would incur a $25 penalty per violation, with each subsequent day or continued violation an additional violation.
The Board of Aldermen is expected to consider the proposed amendment at its Thursday night meeting.
Transportation talk
Southport received a presentation lastFriday by the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization (GSATS), which is inquiring whether the city would like to join the regional transportation planning organization.
GSATS, based in Georgetown, S.C., provides a number of services to members, including scenario planning, traffic projections, traffic impact analysis, traffic counts and speed studies. GSATS seeks to update its membership by the end of the year in order to have its boundary set for North Carolina Department of Transportation approval.
“We know growth is coming and we’re trying to manage that,” GSATS senior planner Tom Dobrydney told the aldermen during their agenda review meeting at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall. He indicated it would be a benefit to Southport to be a part of the discussion for such things as corridor studies, traffic counts and future improvements.
Southport is currently a member of the Cape Fear Rural Transportation Planning Organization (RPO), and has also heard from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“I’m neutral on the whole thing,” Alderman Rich Alt said. “I just want to make sure wherever we go, we’re going to get the best bang for the buck. So, Southport’s really tiny down here, and other jurisdictions in this whole (GSATS) thing are much bigger than us. Will they have more sway in where the bucks go than we will have, and are we better off staying in the RPO where we’re the big fish as opposed to a little fish in a bigger pond? Those are the kind of conversations we, I think, need to all figure out.”
The matter is likely to come up on the board’s agenda in October.
Going to two meetings?
The Board of Aldermen may move to two regular board meetings a month instead of one, doing away with a monthly agenda review meeting in the process.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien recommended a revised monthly schedule include a Friday meeting at 1 p.m. and a Thursday meeting at 6 p.m., said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. The Friday meetings would be held at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall and the Thursday evening meetings would be at the Southport Community Building.