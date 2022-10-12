One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees.
On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the reason why Southport has gone through five city managers in the past 10 years is due to a “toxic work environment as it relates to the chief administrator’s position.”
Alt: city issue needs to be corrected
Outgoing City Manager Gordon Hargrove, who was hired in May 2020, submitted his resignation last month and is leaving his position with the City of Southport Oct. 28 to take the same position in Boiling Spring Lakes. In the Facebook post, Alt wrote that Hargrove’s departure wasn’t over a slight pay increase, but more about his relationship with Southport elected officials. Southport raised Hargrove’s annual salary to $127,125 in July. In Boiling Spring Lakes his salary will be $129,000.
Alt praised Hargrove’s work while in Southport and his success in helping the city secure millions of dollars in funding for key infrastructure projects.
When it comes to the council/manager form of government, Alt said, the city has an issue that needs to be corrected.
“It really is out of frustration, in that we have elected officials going around giving directions to department heads without consulting with the manager,” Alt said. “We’ve had five managers in 10 years. You can put lipstick on that pig ... but that shows a toxic work environment and we have to stop the behavior patterns that we’re doing right now. We simply have to stop it.”
Alt said while he has not physically seen elected officials acting outside of the city manager, he has first-hand accounts from people who have, and the practice is concerning.
“They’re just running amok doing whatever they feel like doing,” said Alt. “I wasn’t physically there when each one of them happens, but I do know that the manager is not leaving Southport because of a $2,500 raise in pay.”
Alt claimed some of the other aldermen wanted to fire Hargrove over the summer because of a personnel issue, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
“That was just a pretext,” Alt said.
‘A warm body is not what we need’
On Monday, aldermen interviewed half a dozen candidates for the interim city manager position, but ultimately did not make a hire. Hargrove’s replacement, said Alt, needs to come to Southport with a specific skill set, in both infrastructure and the relationship with elected officials. The eventual interim city manager will be allowed to work as little as three days a week for up to nine months, and that may not be enough time to tackle everything Southport has on its plate right now, Alt said.
“We’ve got $100 million worth of things that need to be resolved, and I don’t know that you can do it in three days,” he said. “There are a gazillion deadlines out there, so just getting a warm body in there is not what we need.”
Alt said that the recent successes under Hargrove’s leadership will be washed away because the deadlines won’t be met.
“We will miss out on the gravy train,” stated Alt.
“We need someone who has a proven record of managing programs that are in the $50-million range and leading the team in city hall to put that together,” added Alt. “I want someone with a history of handling big projects because we have a lot of big projects,”
The alderman said he also wants to see the city hire someone who will put an end to what he perceives as inappropriate behavior.
“... somebody who has a proven record of pushing back if an elected official is going around and giving orders to your department heads ... we have to stop this behavior right away, because it’s so toxic that managers do not want to work here because they’re not in charge,” stated Alt.
Hatem: ‘None of it is true’
In his Facebook post, Alt said future city managers will have to hurdle “near daily violations of the council-manager form of government by elected officials and family members who order city employees to perform tasks, conduct individual, or small group negotiations with outside entities, without going exclusively through the city manager.”
When asked about the social media post, Mayor Joe Pat Hatem pushed back on Alt’s claims that elected officials are acting out of line with city employees, calling the assertion “totally false,” especially when it comes to family members.
“I think, first of all, it’s very untrue, extremely false and inappropriate,” said Hatem. “That’s not how it works. We talked about the form of city government (Monday). The city manager is going to run the city and we are a part of that process, but through the manager. We just don’t pull (Public Utilities Director) Tom Stanley aside or the services director and say we need this on Ninth Street or whatever. That’s just not how it’s done.”
Hatem added, “You don’t go after an elected official’s family. None of it is true.”
The aldermen’s monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building.