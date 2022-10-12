Alderman Rich Alt

Southport Alderman Rich Alt addresses the board during budget sessions. His Facebook post last week claims elected officials have created a toxic work environment as it relates to the chief administrator's position with the city.

One of Southport’s aldermen has expressed his frustration on social media about the city’s approach to the council/manager structure of government, particularly when it comes to the use of employees.

On Oct. 5, Alderman Rich Alt posted on his “Rich Alt for Aldermen 2021” Facebook page that the reason why Southport has gone through five city managers in the past 10 years is due to a “toxic work environment as it relates to the chief administrator’s position.”